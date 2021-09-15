Dean McDermott Addresses Tori Spelling Divorce Speculation After She's Photographed Without Her Ring

Watch : Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Do "Beverly Hills, 90210" Quiz

Dean McDermott is setting the record straight on rumors regarding the state of his marriage to Tori Spelling.

Back in March, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star was photographed at a farmers market without her wedding ring. Reports questioning the couple's future began to spread. However, the actor suggested he tries not to pay too much attention to the tabloids.

"I don't reply, you know, anymore," he said on the Sept. 15 episode of The Feminine Warrior Podcast. "It's just like, 'OK, if that's what you want to think, then think it.'"

He said the media made it seem like "we're divorced because they got a picture of Tori without her ring at the farmers market." But ultimately, McDermott wishes people would just mind their own business.

"It's just weird that people need to know," he said later in the podcast. "'What's going on with Tori and Dean? She's not wearing her ring.' Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?'"

As for Spelling being seen without her ring, McDermott had an explanation for that, too: "She took it off because she washed her hands and forgot to put it back on."