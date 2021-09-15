Dean McDermott Addresses Tori Spelling Divorce Speculation After She's Photographed Without Her Ring

Dean McDermott is setting the record straight on rumors regarding the state of his marriage to Tori Spelling.
Back in March, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star was photographed at a farmers market without her wedding ring. Reports questioning the couple's future began to spread. However, the actor suggested he tries not to pay too much attention to the tabloids.
"I don't reply, you know, anymore," he said on the Sept. 15 episode of The Feminine Warrior Podcast. "It's just like, 'OK, if that's what you want to think, then think it.'"
He said the media made it seem like "we're divorced because they got a picture of Tori without her ring at the farmers market." But ultimately, McDermott wishes people would just mind their own business.
"It's just weird that people need to know," he said later in the podcast. "'What's going on with Tori and Dean? She's not wearing her ring.' Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?'"
As for Spelling being seen without her ring, McDermott had an explanation for that, too: "She took it off because she washed her hands and forgot to put it back on."
This wasn't the first time the couple has sparked split speculation. Last year, Spelling posted a picture of the family's Christmas card to Instagram. The image showed her standing next to their kids Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau and holding up an iPad with a picture of McDermott on it. In the caption, Spelling explained that McDermott, who also has a son named Jack from a previous marriage, was "away for work" and that they "did our best to incorporate him." However, some outlets still interpreted the post as a red flag.
"It explained where I was on the Christmas card," McDermott said. "And they're like, 'He wasn't at the photo shoot for the Christmas?' Something's going on.'"
The comedian also explained why he's been spotted without his own ring. "I had a silicone utility ring that I took off when I was playing golf, and I put it in my pocket," he recalled. "And when I take my glove out, it fell out on the golf course. So, I lost my utility ring and then somebody saw that. 'He doesn't have his ring.' So now, everybody's in a titter, so I'm like, 'Forget it, I'm not going to replace it. Just let them think it.'"
Spelling, who has been married to McDermott since 2006, was asked about their relationship during a June episode of Jeff Lewis Live. When host Jeff Lewis suggested Spelling would have told him if the couple was facing any challenges, she replied, "No, 'cause then you spill my s--t right here. Of course I'm not going to tell you what's really going on."
Lewis then asked if she and McDermott were sleeping in the same bed. "You know what? Right now, my kids and dogs sleep in my bed," Spelling said. And when Lewis asked if this meant McDermott was sleeping in the guest room, Spelling answered, "He's in a room."
"Since he left—this is not good, you guys—but since he left, he was gone for six months filming in another country, [the kids] have all stayed with me. So, I currently still have four in the bedroom with me, who have yet to go back to their rooms."
To listen to McDermott's full interview, click here.