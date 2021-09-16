Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

See Kids Compete to Build the Most Mind-Blowing Escape Rooms in Peacock's Create the Escape

Well, we know we could never escape these rooms! From haunted classrooms to jail cells, middle school masterminds put their parents to the test in Peacock's Create the Escape.

By Samantha Bergeson Sep 16, 2021 5:00 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesKidsPeacockNBCU
Watch: 8 Things to Know About NBCUniversal's Peacock

After quarantine, who wouldn't want to escape their room? However, add in a few puzzles and padlocks and it might be more of a challenge...

Thanks to the middle school masterminds behind Peacock's new Create the Escape, it's a family competition to see whose parents can escape a room specifically built to trap them in. E! News can exclusively reveal the first look at the upcoming reality series, which "allows kids to create, design and build their very own escape rooms with the help of design professionals."

The ten-episode competition show premieres on Thursday, Oct. 7 with Angela Jaymes hosting. Design experts Hillary Manning and Russell Ray Silva help bring the tweens' escape room fantasies to life, with jaw-dropping sets like a Western-themed train, haunted class room and spooky forest. Every competing kids' parents will have 30 minutes to solve five puzzles. 

"Good luck with that, Dad," one child says with a grin in the teaser trailer. 

photos
Everything We Know About Peacock's Joe Exotic Miniseries

A father states, "We're running out of time!" It really is the kids vs. the parents! 

Trending Stories

1

Billie Eilish Completes Her Marilyn Monroe Makeover at First Met Gala

2

Karl Cook Responds to Kaley Cuoco's Divorce Filing 2 Weeks After Split

3

Vanessa & Natalia Bryant Are One Stylish Duo at Met Gala After-Party

Create the Escape is produced by Departure Films, with Max WeissmanMatt LevineTim Robbins and Emmy-Award winner Sue Seide serving as executive producers.  

Create the Escape premieres Thursday, Oct. 7 on Peacock. 

Peacock

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Billie Eilish Completes Her Marilyn Monroe Makeover at First Met Gala

2

Karl Cook Responds to Kaley Cuoco's Divorce Filing 2 Weeks After Split

3

Vanessa & Natalia Bryant Are One Stylish Duo at Met Gala After-Party

4

Kim Kardashian Admits "Full Goth" North Can Cause Her to "Struggle"

5

Steph and Ayesha Curry Light Up the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

Latest News

Exclusive

Amber Ruffin Doesn't Have an Emmys Dress 3 Days Before the Awards

Run Don't Walk to Get Whitney Simmons' Latest Gymshark Collab

Exclusive

Kristen Bell Jokes Her Daughters Don't Approve of Her "Dorky" Career

Exclusive

Ariana Grande Reveals What Surprised Her Most on The Voice

Kailyn Lowry Is Tired of Being Asked This Javi Marroquin Question

Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline Sends Birthday Love to Chase Stokes

Exclusive

See Kids Build the Ultimate Escape Room in Create the Escape