Octavia Spencer Apologizes to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Over Prenup Comment

Make no mistake, Octavia Spencer is Team Britney and Sam.
The Oscar-winning star of The Help wants to clarify that she did not mean to hurt Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari with her comment to the singer's engagement and says she reached out to the couple to apologize personally.
On Monday, Sept. 13, after the pop star shared the big news on Instagram, the actress wrote in response, "Make him sign a prenup." On Wednesday, Sept. 15, Octavia posted a new message on her Instagram page.
"Y'all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke," the Oscar winner wrote. "My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I've reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of. Britney's fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she's found happiness. We're thrilled for her. So let's show them love. #nonegativity."
Sam commented, "You are very kind to clarify but i have no hard feelings whatsoever. Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory," adding prayer, 100 and red heart emojis. Octavia responded with four red heart emojis.
Many fans had echoed Octavia's initial prenup thoughts to Britney, who has been married twice. Her engagement announcement came days after her father filed a petition to end her 13-year conservatorship, which he partially controls, following a legal battle and rigorous #FreeBritney campaign from fans who have accused the singer's family of taking advantage of her financially for years.
Sam initially poked fun at the remarks on his Instagram Story, writing, "Thank you everyone is concerned about The prenup! Of course we're getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day."
Britney has not responded publicly to Octavia's initial comment or her apology. The singer deactivated her Instagram soon after her engagement announcement, but clarified on Twitter on Tuesday, Sept. 14, "Don't worry folks ... just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!!! I'll be back soon."