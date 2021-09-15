Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Wendy Williams Shares Breakthrough Coronavirus Diagnosis

Ahead of season 13 of The Wendy Williams Show, the host’s production team confirmed on Sept. 15 that Wendy Williams has tested positive for COVID-19.

It'll be a little while longer until we see Wendy Williams return to her daytime hot seat.
 
Just days before season 13 of The Wendy Williams Show was set to kick off with a live show, the show's production team confirmed on Wednesday, Sept. 15 that the host had tested positive for coronavirus.
 
"While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19," a statement on the show's Instagram page read. "To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA [Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists] and DGA [Directors Guild of America] COVID protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th. In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled."

The show was originally scheduled to return on Monday, Sept. 20.
 
The revelation of the talk-show host's diagnosis comes just six days after the show also announced that the host would not be able to "complete her promotional activities" ahead of the latest season due to her "ongoing health issues." The previous statement also explained that Wendy would be undergoing "further evaluations."

Wendy, 57, has been open in the past about her health issues, which include suffering from hyperthyroidism and Graves' disease. In 2019, the television personality also revealed that she'd been diagnosed with lymphedema, a condition that causes swelling within the lower extremities of the body.

Fans and famous guests sent their warm wishes and thoughts within the comments section of the latest Instagram post. Karen Huger from the Real Housewives of Potomac commented, "Sending prayers," while journalist Sharon Carpenter added, "Rest up Wendy and get well soon. We love you."

