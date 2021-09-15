Kristen Bell Is Ice Cold to Dax Shepard in Hilariously Frosty Family Game Fight Preview

Watch : Kristen Bell Prompts BRAIN FREEZE on "Family Game Night"

Bundle up, because Kristen Bell is bringing the winter weather!

In a hilarious sneak peek at NBC's Family Game Fight season finale, airing tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 15, co-host Bell has no problem giving husband Dax Shepard the cold (head and) shoulder. Bell quizzes a competing family on things they would see on a road trip.

"Remember, you need to guess two things correctly to make it to Spin Cycle for a chance to win $100,000," Bell states in the exclusive preview above.

The competitors guess cars (correct) and then monuments, which is a resounding no. Set against the backdrop of an icicle-filled stage, Bell simply says, "I'm very sorry to do that," and hits the buzzer. A bucket of ice falls on each family member, plus Shepard! "That's a Brain Freeze," Bell sighs, explaining the title of the shocking game.

Shepard gasps before joking, "Terrible, terrible experience. Shame on you. Shame on you, NBC. Shame on you, viewer!"