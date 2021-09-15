Is This ABC's New Bachelor? See the Photos That Might Hold the Answer

While the search is always on for new members of Bachelor Nation, ABC may have just found their next leading man.
As excitement continues to build for the season premiere of The Bachelorette with Michelle Young, new photos exclusive to E! News suggest planning for a brand-new season of The Bachelor is well underway.
According to a source, photos have been taken on set of what appears to be a promo shoot for the upcoming season in Missouri. In fact, a handsome gentleman is seen being followed by a camera crew near a house.
While ABC has yet to officially announce who will be the lucky man searching for love amongst a group of eligible women, reports have already surfaced that the lead could be from Michelle's upcoming season.
Based on the initial list of potential men competing on her season, our source says it looks like the guy filming appears to be from Michelle's season. In fact, our source says it looks like the initials of the next Bachelor are C.E.
ABC and Warner Bros. did not return any request for comment.
Before fans begin frantically searching to see the contestants rumored to be featured in Michelle's season, E! News is one step ahead of you.
We spotted Clayton Echard, a 28-year-old orthopedic sales representative, who just so happens to call Eureka, Mo. home.
Before landing in orthopedic sales, Clayton was a former freestyle rapper and collegiate football player. And ladies, if you aren't already impressed, feel free to visit his Instagram where you'll see everything from family photos to shirtless pictures.
It's a busy time for Bachelor Nation as fans continue to savor the last weeks of summer with a juicy season of Bachelor in Paradise. Plus, with ABC confirming that The Bachelor Season 26 has officially been picked up, there's a lot to look forward to in the months to come.
Grab your roses and rosé because love is in the air.