Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Is This ABC's New Bachelor? See the Photos That Might Hold the Answer

As excitement continues to build for Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, exclusive photos obtained by E! News may indicate who is ABC’s new Bachelor.

By Mike Vulpo Sep 15, 2021 6:30 PMTags
TVReality TVThe BachelorExclusivesCelebritiesEntertainmentBachelor Nation
Watch: "Bachelorette" Men Talk New "Bachelor in Paradise"

While the search is always on for new members of Bachelor Nation, ABC may have just found their next leading man.

As excitement continues to build for the season premiere of The Bachelorette with Michelle Young, new photos exclusive to E! News suggest planning for a brand-new season of The Bachelor is well underway.

According to a source, photos have been taken on set of what appears to be a promo shoot for the upcoming season in Missouri. In fact, a handsome gentleman is seen being followed by a camera crew near a house.

While ABC has yet to officially announce who will be the lucky man searching for love amongst a group of eligible women, reports have already surfaced that the lead could be from Michelle's upcoming season. 

Based on the initial list of potential men competing on her season, our source says it looks like the guy filming appears to be from Michelle's season. In fact, our source says it looks like the initials of the next Bachelor are C.E.

photos
The Bachelorette Season 18: Meet Michelle Young's Potential Suitors

ABC and Warner Bros. did not return any request for comment.

A credible source shared with E!

Before fans begin frantically searching to see the contestants rumored to be featured in Michelle's season, E! News is one step ahead of you.

We spotted Clayton Echard, a 28-year-old orthopedic sales representative, who just so happens to call Eureka, Mo. home.

Before landing in orthopedic sales, Clayton was a former freestyle rapper and collegiate football player. And ladies, if you aren't already impressed, feel free to visit his Instagram where you'll see everything from family photos to shirtless pictures.  

Trending Stories

1

Vanessa & Natalia Bryant Are One Stylish Duo at Met Gala After-Party

2

Bella Hadid Clarifies COVID Vaccination Status After Met Gala Absence

3

Steph and Ayesha Curry Light Up the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

A credible source shared with E!

It's a busy time for Bachelor Nation as fans continue to savor the last weeks of summer with a juicy season of Bachelor in Paradise. Plus, with ABC confirming that The Bachelor Season 26 has officially been picked up, there's a lot to look forward to in the months to come.

Grab your roses and rosé because love is in the air.

Trending Stories

1

Vanessa & Natalia Bryant Are One Stylish Duo at Met Gala After-Party

2

Bella Hadid Clarifies COVID Vaccination Status After Met Gala Absence

3

Steph and Ayesha Curry Light Up the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

4
Exclusive

Is This ABC’s New Bachelor? See the Photos Raising Eyebrows

5

Watch Selena Gomez Debut New Helix Piercing During Friends' Night Out

Latest News

Exclusive

Jennifer Aniston Wants This A-List Celeb on The Morning Show

Exclusive

Is This ABC’s New Bachelor? See the Photos Raising Eyebrows

Gwendoline Christie Scores a Spooky New TV Role

How to Do the Brushed-Up Brow Trend for Fall

Exclusive

Cynthia Erivo Just Dropped a Huge Hint About Her 2021 Emmys Dress

Bella Hadid Clarifies COVID Vaccination Status After Met Gala Absence

See I Know What You Did Last Summer's Angsty First Teaser