Is This ABC's New Bachelor? See the Photos That Might Hold the Answer

Watch : "Bachelorette" Men Talk New "Bachelor in Paradise"

While the search is always on for new members of Bachelor Nation, ABC may have just found their next leading man.

As excitement continues to build for the season premiere of The Bachelorette with Michelle Young, new photos exclusive to E! News suggest planning for a brand-new season of The Bachelor is well underway.

According to a source, photos have been taken on set of what appears to be a promo shoot for the upcoming season in Missouri. In fact, a handsome gentleman is seen being followed by a camera crew near a house.

While ABC has yet to officially announce who will be the lucky man searching for love amongst a group of eligible women, reports have already surfaced that the lead could be from Michelle's upcoming season.

Based on the initial list of potential men competing on her season, our source says it looks like the guy filming appears to be from Michelle's season. In fact, our source says it looks like the initials of the next Bachelor are C.E.