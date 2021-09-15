Gwendoline Christie Scores a Spooky New TV Role

Watch : Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

Ser Brienne of Tarth has found herself a new charge.

Gwendoline Christie, who played the fan-favorite knight on Game of Thrones, has been cast as Principal Larissa Weems in Wednesday, Tim Burton's Wednesday Addams series coming soon to Netflix. The show follows the young Addams family daughter, played by Jenna Ortega, as she attends Nevermore Academy and gets up to all sorts of supernatural fun.

She's got new psychic abilities to master and a killing spree to investigate, plus she has to solve a supernatural mystery that once involved her parents, played by guest stars Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán.

Unfortunately, it does not sound like Christie's Principal Weems will be a great ally to Wednesday, since according to Netflix, she "still has an axe to grind with her former classmate Morticia Addams," a.k.a. Wednesday's mom.

Good luck to Wednesday, because if we know anything about the responsibility-driven characters Christie tends to play, she could be in for the fight of her life.