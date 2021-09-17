Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Mj Rodriguez’s Trendsetting Fashion Statements Are Already Worthy of an Emmy

The House of Evangelista is taking on the Emmys! In honor of Pose star Mj Rodriguez's historic nomination, we're giving her best red carpet looks 10's across the board.

Mj Rodrigez was born to Pose

The actress' performance in the FX drama not only helped introduce a modern audience to queer ballroom culture of the 80's and 90's, but shined a groundbreaking spotlight on the struggles that Black trans women face even today. 

After three seasons at the helm of House of Evangelista, the Television Academy finally crowned Mj with a long overdue Emmy nomination. In fact, she's making history as the first trans woman to be recognized in a lead acting category. 

From Mj's perspective, the acknowledgement is "finally opening the doors and showing how we exist in the world." She explained on E!'s Daily Pop, "This gives a broader skew of who we are as human beings and shows us that we're human more than anything." 

And while the performer is lauded for blazing trails within the LGBTQ+ community, she also knows a thing or two about turning it out on the red carpet. 

Ahead of Sunday's ceremony, Mj's lips were pretty tightly sealed when asked to spill any deets about her Emmys look.

"It's possibly going to be ice blue or maybe gold," she teased. "It's a real sick designer. I'm so happy that I'm partnering with her."

In celebration of what's to come when Mj hits the red carpet, we're giving her best looks 10's across the board!

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Victorian Chic

In Thom Browne at the 2021 Met Gala 

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Fierce in Fuschia

In Jason Wu at the 2019 Emmys

Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR
Dare to Bare

At the 2021 Cannes Film Festival

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Grecian Goddess

In Dundas at Pose screening

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Strike a Pose

In Dundas at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
True Blue

In Prabal Gurung the 2019 Golden Globes

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Pure Elegance

In Moschino at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Feeling Rosy

In Erdem at the 2019 Emmy Nominations Party

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Sheer Perfection

In Etro at 2021 Cannes Film Festival

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Disco Diva

In Solace London at the 2018 GLSEN Respect Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Little Black Dress

At FX Networks' TCA in 2019

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET
Turning Heads

At the 2019 Soul Train Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
Walking on Sunshine

In Cong Tri at the 2019 Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
CEO

At the 2018 Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Ruffling Feathers

At the 2019 GQ Men of the Year Party

