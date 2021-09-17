Mj Rodriguez’s Trendsetting Fashion Statements Are Already Worthy of an Emmy

Mj Rodrigez was born to Pose.
The actress' performance in the FX drama not only helped introduce a modern audience to queer ballroom culture of the 80's and 90's, but shined a groundbreaking spotlight on the struggles that Black trans women face even today.
After three seasons at the helm of House of Evangelista, the Television Academy finally crowned Mj with a long overdue Emmy nomination. In fact, she's making history as the first trans woman to be recognized in a lead acting category.
From Mj's perspective, the acknowledgement is "finally opening the doors and showing how we exist in the world." She explained on E!'s Daily Pop, "This gives a broader skew of who we are as human beings and shows us that we're human more than anything."
And while the performer is lauded for blazing trails within the LGBTQ+ community, she also knows a thing or two about turning it out on the red carpet.
Ahead of Sunday's ceremony, Mj's lips were pretty tightly sealed when asked to spill any deets about her Emmys look.
"It's possibly going to be ice blue or maybe gold," she teased. "It's a real sick designer. I'm so happy that I'm partnering with her."
In celebration of what's to come when Mj hits the red carpet, we're giving her best looks 10's across the board!