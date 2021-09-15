Get Fuller, Polished Looking Brows This Fall With the Brushed-Up Brow Trend

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You may have seen the brushed-up eyebrow trend on some of your favorite beauty influencers. You may even be familiar with some of the trend's other names such as the feathered brow, the soap brow, or the laminated eyebrow look. It's basically a look that makes your eyebrows stand straight in a way that gives it a feathered end. It's very naturally-looking, you don't need a ton of products, it doesn't take up a lot of time, and it's really easy to do.

First, start off by brushing the brow hairs upwards in a way that lays them flat. If needed, you can use a pencil to fill in any spaces to make it look fuller. Lastly, you can use a pomade, gel or brow glue to keep the brows in place. Once you do that, you'll have clean, fuller looking brows. It's as easy as that.

Makeup artists will sometime use a bar of soap to help shape the brows and keep it in place. While that is a good option, there are products out there will help you achieve the look as well. Here are some of our faves.