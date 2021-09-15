Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Cynthia Erivo Just Dropped a Huge Hint About Her 2021 Emmys Dress

By Samantha Bergeson Sep 15, 2021 5:34 PMTags
TVRed CarpetMusicAwardsEmmysExclusivesAretha FranklinShowsCelebritiesDaily PopNBCU
Watch: Cynthia Erivo Gets Gayle King's Approval on Her New Album

Cynthia Erivo is a "Natural" at playing Aretha Franklin!

The EGOT-worthy triple threat talent is nominated for an Emmy at this Sunday's 2021 ceremony thanks to her stunning performance playing the "RESPECT" singer in biopic miniseries Genius: Aretha.

"It feels really good," Erivo exclusively explained about her nomination during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 15. "It also feels like Miss Aretha herself is like playing a joke on me because I don't think anything like this would happen without her involvement. So it kind of feels like a tap on the shoulder, 'Well done, you did good.' And I love it. I'm so pleased that we get to celebrate her this way. It's really cool." 

And, Erivo plans on serving up more jaw-dropping red carpet looks this Sunday, Sept. 19 at the awards ceremony! "Leather and feathers," Erivo hinted at the "textures" of her designer Emmys ensemble, on the heels of her white hot Met Gala gown.

photos
Aretha Franklin: A Life in Pictures

Plus, Erivo's album Ch. 1 Vs. 1 will be released on Friday, Sept. 17, with her new single "Glowing Up" dropping.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

"It's an eclectic album," the Harriet star shared. "It's sort of a collection of all the styles of music I've been listening to my whole life."

From an "accidental country song" to soul, R&B and pop-inspired tracks, Erivo isn't holding back in baring her talent.

"There's just different aspects of what makes me, me," she concluded. "Everything is co-written by me. There are 12 songs on that album, I'm very proud of all of them. Everything is very intimate but some are more intimate than others, so it's like a little introduction, if you don't already know me, to who I am." 

Watch the full interview above to hear the BTS details on walking the Met Gala red carpet!

Trending Stories

1

Steph and Ayesha Curry Light Up the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

2

Bella Hadid Clarifies COVID Vaccination Status After Met Gala Absence

3
Exclusive

Did Kanye West Attend Met Gala With Kim Kardashian? Here's the Truth

4

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had Fat Removed From Her Cheeks

5

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian & More Couples on Met Gala Date Night

Latest News

How to Do the Brushed-Up Brow Trend for Fall

Exclusive

Cynthia Erivo Just Dropped a Huge Hint About Her 2021 Emmys Dress

Bella Hadid Clarifies COVID Vaccination Status After Met Gala Absence

See I Know What You Did Last Summer's Angsty First Teaser

Did Bethany Joy Lenz Ever Date Co-Star James Lafferty? She Says...

Kristin Chenoweth Sings Wicked for Savannah Guthrie's Daughter

Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney Testify Before Congress