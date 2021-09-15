Olivia Rodrigo's "Brutal" Is the Perfect Anthem for I Know What You Did Last Summer's First Teaser

God, it's brutal out here, especially for the teens on Amazon Prime Video's I Know What You Did Last Summer.
On Wednesday, Sept. 15, the streaming service released the first teaser for its TV adaptation of Lois Duncan's 1973 suspense novel. And much like its predecessor, the 1997 film of the same name, the new I Know What You Did Last Summer, which premieres Oct. 15, takes the terror from Duncan's hit book and places it among the youthful generation of today.
So, it's only right that, through her smash song "Brutal," Gen Z queen Olivia Rodrigo provides the soundtrack to this foreboding teaser. "This is life," a teenage voice notes as drugs, drinking and sex unfolds at a high school party. "If it wasn't me, it would've been someone else."
Not everyone is on board with this self-destructive behavior, as another retorts, "Do you know how impossible it is to be your sister?"
However, this is about to be the least of her worries, as a fatal car accident spurns a whole bunch of lethal occurrences for a group of teens.
"One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer," Amazon Prime Video's description further teases. "As they try to piece together who's after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly."
The new series stars Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck and Brooke Bloom.
For a taste of the terror to come, watch the new teaser above and look at the first look photos below!
I Know What You Did Last Summer premieres Oct. 15 on Amazon Prime Video.