Olivia Rodrigo's "Brutal" Is the Perfect Anthem for I Know What You Did Last Summer's First Teaser

Watch : Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

God, it's brutal out here, especially for the teens on Amazon Prime Video's I Know What You Did Last Summer.

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, the streaming service released the first teaser for its TV adaptation of Lois Duncan's 1973 suspense novel. And much like its predecessor, the 1997 film of the same name, the new I Know What You Did Last Summer, which premieres Oct. 15, takes the terror from Duncan's hit book and places it among the youthful generation of today.

So, it's only right that, through her smash song "Brutal," Gen Z queen Olivia Rodrigo provides the soundtrack to this foreboding teaser. "This is life," a teenage voice notes as drugs, drinking and sex unfolds at a high school party. "If it wasn't me, it would've been someone else."

Not everyone is on board with this self-destructive behavior, as another retorts, "Do you know how impossible it is to be your sister?"

However, this is about to be the least of her worries, as a fatal car accident spurns a whole bunch of lethal occurrences for a group of teens.