Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Watch Kristin Chenoweth's Magical Wicked Performance for Savannah Guthrie's Daughter

At Wicked's Broadway reopening, Kristin Chenoweth sang one of the musical's songs to Savannah Guthrie's daughter Vale. As the Today star put it, "We have been changed for good!!!"

By Elyse Dupre Sep 15, 2021 5:17 PMTags
BroadwayKristin ChenowethCeleb KidsCelebritiesSavannah Guthrie
Watch: Kristin Chenoweth & Idina Menzel Talk "Wicked" Connection

Kristin Chenoweth has always been popular. But during Broadway's reopening of Wicked on Sept. 14, she gained a new fan: Savannah Guthrie's 7-year-old daughter, Vale.

After being closed for a year and a half due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show finally reopened to some very excited theatergoers. Tony winner Kristin, who played Glinda in the original production, sang a few bars from the musical's number "For Good" for the little lady in front of the Gershwin Theatre. Savannah and Hoda Kotb, who were covering the event for Today, also appeared to be moved by the performance. 

They weren't the only ones Kristin enchanted on this magical night. The actress also surprised fans by making an onstage appearance and reminding them, "There's no place like home." 

"OG Glinda bringing down the house at #Wicked opening night—and stopping to serenade my little girl," Savannah, who is also mom to 4-year-old son Charley, wrote on Instagram alongside footage from the evening @kchenoweth—we have been changed for good!!!"

In addition to meeting Kristin, Vale met Ginna Claire Mason and Lindsay Pearce, who play Glinda and fellow main character Elphaba in the current Broadway production.

photos
7 Reasons Why We Love Today

Savannah, Hoda and Vale weren't the only Today family members to enjoy a night at the theater. To celebrate more Broadway shows' reopening nights, Carson DalyJenna Bush Hager, and her daughters Mila, 8, and Poppy, 6, saw The Lion King, and Craig Melvin and Al Roker took in Hamilton, where creator and original cast star Lin-Manuel Miranda stopped by to show his support.

Trending Stories

1

Steph and Ayesha Curry Light Up the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

2
Exclusive

Did Kanye West Attend Met Gala With Kim Kardashian? Here's the Truth

3

Watch Selena Gomez Debut New Helix Piercing During Friends' Night Out

Kristin talked about what this long-awaited reopening of Broadway meant to her.

Getty Images

"The audience—we are so happy to have them. But if they could only feel what's going on with the people onstage. If they could only feel—our hearts are beating so fast. This is the way to help our hearts," she told Today, getting teary-eyed. "Arts has the power to change lives….I'm so happy."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

Trending Stories

1

Steph and Ayesha Curry Light Up the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

2
Exclusive

Did Kanye West Attend Met Gala With Kim Kardashian? Here's the Truth

3

Watch Selena Gomez Debut New Helix Piercing During Friends' Night Out

4

Kendall Jenner Reveals Which of Her Nieces Has a Crush on Devin Booker

5

Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney Testify Before Congress

Latest News

Bella Hadid Clarifies COVID Vaccination Status After Met Gala Absence

See I Know What You Did Last Summer's Angsty First Teaser

Did Bethany Joy Lenz Ever Date Co-Star James Lafferty? She Says...

Kristin Chenoweth Sings Wicked for Savannah Guthrie's Daughter

Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney Testify Before Congress

Cameron Diaz Just Delivered the Ultimate Piece of Dating Advice

See the Stars of The Covenant, Then & Now