Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols & Aly Raisman Testify Before Congress on Larry Nassar

Watch : Why Simone Biles Is The G.O.A.T.

Simone Biles has headed to Washington, D.C. to be heard.

Joined by fellow gymnasts McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman, the 24-year-old Olympic gold medalist was first to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Sept. 15. The hearing focused on the FBI's handling of the investigation into former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who is currently serving up to 175 years in prison after pleading guilty to 10 counts of criminal sexual conduct in 2017. More than 200 survivors have accused him of sexual abuse under the guise of medical treatment.

"Thank you for the opportunity to share my story with this committee and for bringing light to the crisis of abuse in amateur sports," Biles began. "Your commitment to ensuring the safety of gymnasts and all amateur athletes is appreciated, important and necessary to ensure nothing like this ever happens again. Please bear with me. To be perfectly honest, I can imagine no place that I would be less comfortable right now than sitting here in front of your sharing these comments."

A seven-time Olympic medalist, Biles testified that she is a survivor of sexual abuse and called out USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee for their role in what she endured. "I believe without a doubt, that the circumstances that led to my abuse and allowed it to continue," she said, "are directly the result of the fact that the organizations created by Congress to oversee and protect me as an athlete, USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, failed to do their jobs."