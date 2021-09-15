See the Stars of The Covenant, Then & Now

Watch : Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan Tease "Falcon and the Winter Soldier"

"Harry Potter can kiss my ass!"

Yep, that was the battle-cry of the Sons of Ipswich, the four teen witches at the center of 2006's The Convenant, a movie that definitely falls into the so-bad-it's-good category. We highly recommend a rewatch this upcoming Halloween season.

Directed by Renny Harlin, the film starred Steven Strait, Taylor Kitsch, Chace Crawford and Toby Hemingway as high school students (never forget that swim meet scene!) who were secretly descendants of colonial witch families. Complications arise with the arrival of a newcomer played by Sebastian Stan, clearly warming up his antagonistic skills for his future in the MCU.

While critics didn't exactly fall under The Covenant's spell—It has a four percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes! Hey, at least there's a point for each witch?—and it grossed just $37 million at the box office, the film did serve a sacred purpose: Introducing audiences to Kitsch, Crawford and Stan, all of whom would go on to become household names thanks to future projects. Plus, the handsome trio is still close to this day, with Stan once joking about making The Covenant 2. From his lips to any streaming service's ears, please!