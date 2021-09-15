Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

See the Stars of The Covenant, Then & Now

Sebastian Stan, Taylor Kitsch, Chace Crawford starred as teen witches in 2006's The Covenant. You're welcome for the reminder.

"Harry Potter can kiss my ass!"

Yep, that was the battle-cry of the Sons of Ipswich, the four teen witches at the center of 2006's The Convenant, a movie that definitely falls into the so-bad-it's-good category. We highly recommend a rewatch this upcoming Halloween season.

Directed by Renny Harlin, the film starred Steven Strait, Taylor Kitsch, Chace Crawford and Toby Hemingway as high school students (never forget that swim meet scene!) who were secretly descendants of colonial witch families. Complications arise with the arrival of a newcomer played by Sebastian Stan, clearly warming up his antagonistic skills for his future in the MCU. 

While critics didn't exactly fall under The Covenant's spell—It has a four percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes! Hey, at least there's a point for each witch?—and it grossed just $37 million at the box office, the film did serve a sacred purpose: Introducing audiences to Kitsch, Crawford and Stan, all of whom would go on to become household names thanks to future projects. Plus, the handsome trio is still close to this day, with Stan once joking about making The Covenant 2. From his lips to any streaming service's ears, please!

photos
Gossip Girl Cast: Where Are They Now?

Here's what the cast of The Covenant is up to now.

Jonathan Wenk/Columbia Tri-Star/Kobal/Shutterstock, Laurent Viteur/Getty Images
Steven Strait

After leading the Sons of Ipswich as Caleb, Strait went on to star in 10,000 BC and Stop-Loss before making the move to TV in 2012's Magic City.

The 35-year-old currently stars on the Amazon original series The Expanse. 

Jonathan Wenk/Columbia Tri-Star/Kobal/Shutterstock, Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Roadside Attractions
Sebastian Stan

Clearly, Stan has a thing for playing tortured souls.

Following his villainous turn as Chase Collins, Stan went on to guest star on Gossip Girl as bad boy Carter Baizen and dated series star Leighton Meester for two years.

In 2011, Stan made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in Captain America: The First Avenger, going on to appear in six additional films and starring in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The 39-year-old's credits also include The Martian and I, Tonya and he'll next appear in the highly anticipated Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy, portraying rocker Tommy Lee.

Jonathan Wenk/Columbia Tri-Star/Kobal/Shutterstock, Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
Chace Crawford

While he played Tyler Simms, the coven member with the smallest amount of screen time, Crawford would go on to become one of the biggest stars among the cast, thanks to his turn as Nate Archibald on The CW's Gossip Girl

After his six-year stay on the Upper East Side ended in 2012, Crawford appeared on ABC's Blood & Oil, as well as in films like Eloise and All About Nina. Crawford, 36, now stars in the Amazon original series The Boys.

Jonathan Wenk/Columbia Tri-Star/Kobal/Shutterstock, Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Taylor Kitsch

The same year he played motorcycle-riding Pogue Parry, Kitsch began his five-year run on the acclaimed series Friday Night Lights as beloved football star Riggins. 

In addition to FNL, the 40-year-old actor went on to star in John Carter, X-Men: Origins: Wolverine, Lone Survivor and 21 Bridges, as well as lead TV series such as True Detective and Waco

 

Jonathan Wenk/Columbia Tri-Star/Kobal/Shutterstock, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Toby Hemingway

Following his time as coven troublemaker Reid, the British actor went on to appear in Black Swan, In Time and Battle Creek and popped up in episodes of CSI: Miami, Lethal Weapon and The Crossing.

Hemingway, 38, also played the love interest in Taylor Swift's 2010 music video for "Mine."

Jonathan Wenk/Columbia Tri-Star/Kobal/Shutterstock, Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for P.S. Arts
Laura Ramsey

In addition to playing Caleb's love interest Sarah in The Covenant in 2006, Ramsey also co-starred opposite Amanda Bynes and Channing Tatum in She's the Man.

Ramsey, 38, went on to appear in The Ruins, Somewhere and Are You Here and starred in the shortlived VH1 series Hindsight.

Jonathan Wenk/Columbia Tri-Star/Kobal/Shutterstock, Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images
Jessica Lucas

Lucas, like Ramsey, also appeared in She's the Man the same year she played Pogue's girlfriend Kate before going on to join the casts of CSI in 2007, 90210 in 2008 and Melrose Place in 2009.

She also co-starred in films such as Cloverfield, Evil Dead, That Awkward Moment and Pompeii and, most recently, starred on the Fox dramas Gotham and The Resident.

The 35-year-old married chef Alex Jermasek in 2018.

