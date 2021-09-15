Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Britney Spears Among Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2021

Time magazine's highly anticipated annual list of the 100 most important artists, activists, athletes and more is here. See who made the cut.

Meghan Markle and Britney Spears share a unique new title.

The Duchess of Sussex, along with Prince Harry, were honored for their humanitarian work; the newly engaged, embattled pop star who spurred a movement is now facing the possibility of renewed independence after her father recently filed a petition to end her 13-year conservatorship. All three—plus President Joe BidenDolly Parton, Kate Winslet, Scarlett Johansson, Lil Nas X, Olympian Simone Biles and Jason Sudeikis made Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people for 2021.

Meghan and Harry, who also received the honor in 2018, were this year hailed for their humanitarian work, namely with their Archewell Foundation. They launched the nonprofit organization in California in 2020 following their controversial royal exit from the U.K. monarchy. Archewell, whose name was inspired by their now-2-year-old son Archie Harrison, has been working with the World Central Kitchen charity group to build four Community Relief Centers.

"In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don't know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don't know," World Central Kitchen founder and chef José Andrés wrote in Time. "They don't just opine. They run toward the struggle."

Britney's old friend Paris Hilton penned the singer's tribute for the magazine, writing, "Yes, we've watched Britney break records and deliver to the world hit after hit. But behind the scenes, she survived more than a decade of trauma and abuse from her conservatorship. In 2021, the battle cries of #FreeBritney roared louder than ever from her global network of devoted fans and a concerned public. Our hearts broke when Britney spoke about her pain."

Paris continued, "Despite the darkness that has surrounded her life, Britney embodies joy and shares the light of her beautiful heart, forever the superstar. So we stand by her and root for her as she turns pain into purpose, her unwavering spirit stronger than ever."

Other notable tribute authors in the issue include Megan Thee Stallion on Billie Eilish, Russell Wilson on tennis star Naomi Osaka and David Beckham on Tom Brady.

