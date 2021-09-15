Shannen Doherty Reflects on Stage 4 Cancer Battle: "It's Part of Life At This Point"

Watch : Shannen Doherty Opens Up About Cancer at Stand Up to Cancer 2018

Shannen Doherty is keeping her head held high amid her battle with stage 4 breast cancer.

The 50-year-old actress shared her journey during a Sept. 14 virtual panel for her new film List of a Lifetime.

"I feel like I have a responsibility in my more public life, which I separate from my acting life ... to talk about cancer and perhaps educate people more and let people know that people with stage 4 are very much alive and very active," Doherty said, per People, later adding, "My husband [Kurt Iswarienko] says that you would never know that I have cancer. I never really complain. I don't really talk about it. It's part of life at this point."

The Lifetime movie tells the story of Brenda Lee (played by Kelly Hu). After Brenda is diagnosed with breast cancer, she decides to reach out to her biological daughter Talia, who was placed for adoption decades ago. Once they reconnect, Talia encourages Brenda to create a bucket list of things she's like to do and vows to help her complete it. However, she keeps their growing bond a secret from her adoptive parents Diana (Doherty) and Marty (Jamie Kaler).