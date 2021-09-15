Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Shannen Doherty Reflects on Stage 4 Cancer Battle: "It's Part of Life At This Point"

During a virtual panel for her new movie List of a Lifetime, Shannen Doherty spoke about her journey following her stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis.

By Elyse Dupre Sep 15, 2021 2:55 PMTags
Beverly Hills, 90210Shannen DohertyBreast Cancer AwarenessBreast CancerCelebritiesCancer
Watch: Shannen Doherty Opens Up About Cancer at Stand Up to Cancer 2018

Shannen Doherty is keeping her head held high amid her battle with stage 4 breast cancer.

The 50-year-old actress shared her journey during a Sept. 14 virtual panel for her new film List of a Lifetime.

"I feel like I have a responsibility in my more public life, which I separate from my acting life ... to talk about cancer and perhaps educate people more and let people know that people with stage 4 are very much alive and very active," Doherty said, per People, later adding, "My husband [Kurt Iswarienko] says that you would never know that I have cancer. I never really complain. I don't really talk about it. It's part of life at this point."

The Lifetime movie tells the story of Brenda Lee (played by Kelly Hu). After Brenda is diagnosed with breast cancer, she decides to reach out to her biological daughter Talia, who was placed for adoption decades ago. Once they reconnect, Talia encourages Brenda to create a bucket list of things she's like to do and vows to help her complete it. However, she keeps their growing bond a secret from her adoptive parents Diana (Doherty) and Marty (Jamie Kaler).

Breast Cancer Survivors Reveal Their Best Advice

According to Lifetime, the film is part of the network's "Stop Breast Cancer for Life" campaign, and Doherty directed special content as part of the initiative and in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Getty Images

When asked if she had a bucket list of her own, noted People, Doherty replied, "I just think a bucket list is odd in my particular situation because it means that I'm sort of trying to check things off before my time runs out."

She reportedly added, "I'm very much like there's no bucket list because I'm going to be the longest-living person with cancer. If I had to say one, it would just be living. That's the only thing on my list at this point." 

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and announced in 2017 that she'd gone into remission. In 2019, she informed her loved ones her cancer had returned and publicly shared the news in 2020.

List of a Lifetime is one of two movies Doherty is doing for Lifetime. She's also starring in the remake of the 1997 Dying to Belong.

And, as always, Doherty continues to fight. "It's like anybody with stage 4 faces this sort of thing, where others want to put you out to pasture," she told Elle for a feature last year. "I'm not ready for pasture. I've got a lot of life in me."

Trending Stories

1

Steph and Ayesha Curry Light Up the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

2

Vanessa & Natalia Bryant Are One Stylish Duo at Met Gala After-Party

3

Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee & More Olympians Go for the Gold at Met Gala

4

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had Fat Removed From Her Cheeks

5

Kendall Jenner Reveals Which of Her Nieces Has a Crush on Devin Booker

Latest News

Exclusive

Watch Nany and Kaycee Share a Cute Date Night on The Challenge

Exclusive

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Live Out Their High School Prom Dreams

Wear Emmy-Inspired Looks With These Picks From Melissa Chataigne

Shannen Doherty Reveals Her One "Bucket List" Goal Amid Cancer Battle

Jurnee Smollett Pens Touching Tribute to the Late Michael K. Williams

Update!

Ulta 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Urban Decay, Tarte & More

Megan Fox Goes Bold in Blue Leather Look With Machine Gun Kelly