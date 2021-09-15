Shannen Doherty Reflects on Stage 4 Cancer Battle: "It's Part of Life At This Point"

Shannen Doherty is keeping her head held high amid her battle with stage 4 breast cancer.
The 50-year-old actress shared her journey during a Sept. 14 virtual panel for her new film List of a Lifetime.
"I feel like I have a responsibility in my more public life, which I separate from my acting life ... to talk about cancer and perhaps educate people more and let people know that people with stage 4 are very much alive and very active," Doherty said, per People, later adding, "My husband [Kurt Iswarienko] says that you would never know that I have cancer. I never really complain. I don't really talk about it. It's part of life at this point."
The Lifetime movie tells the story of Brenda Lee (played by Kelly Hu). After Brenda is diagnosed with breast cancer, she decides to reach out to her biological daughter Talia, who was placed for adoption decades ago. Once they reconnect, Talia encourages Brenda to create a bucket list of things she's like to do and vows to help her complete it. However, she keeps their growing bond a secret from her adoptive parents Diana (Doherty) and Marty (Jamie Kaler).
According to Lifetime, the film is part of the network's "Stop Breast Cancer for Life" campaign, and Doherty directed special content as part of the initiative and in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
When asked if she had a bucket list of her own, noted People, Doherty replied, "I just think a bucket list is odd in my particular situation because it means that I'm sort of trying to check things off before my time runs out."
She reportedly added, "I'm very much like there's no bucket list because I'm going to be the longest-living person with cancer. If I had to say one, it would just be living. That's the only thing on my list at this point."
Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and announced in 2017 that she'd gone into remission. In 2019, she informed her loved ones her cancer had returned and publicly shared the news in 2020.
List of a Lifetime is one of two movies Doherty is doing for Lifetime. She's also starring in the remake of the 1997 Dying to Belong.
And, as always, Doherty continues to fight. "It's like anybody with stage 4 faces this sort of thing, where others want to put you out to pasture," she told Elle for a feature last year. "I'm not ready for pasture. I've got a lot of life in me."