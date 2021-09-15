Megan Fox Goes Bold in Blue Leather Look While Out With Machine Gun Kelly in NYC

Watch : Megan Fox Says Boyfriend MGK Has "Elevated" Her Style

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's style streak continues.

The couple has taken New York by storm over the past few days with headline-making appearances at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards and the actress' subsequent solo outing at the Met Gala. On both occasions, the pair put their most stylish foot forward on the red carpet and definitely did not leave the fashion at home for the after-parties, either.

As for their most recent outfits together, the two were photographed hand in hand in New York City on Sept. 14 and it was hard to miss them. The Till Death star was particularly noticeable in what appeared to be a vivid blue leather scoop-neck jumpsuit with her signature dark hair cascading down in loose curls.

Meanwhile, the musician took a glitzier approach to his athleisure in a rhinestone-embellished hoodie and matching sweatpants.

With their head-turning looks as of late, the two stars have proven to be a joint fashion force. When they arrived onto the red carpet at the Video Music Awards, all eyes were on them and their standout ensembles.