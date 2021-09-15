Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Watch Kate Hudson’s 17-Year-Old Son Ryder Troll Her Wellness Videos

Anyone following Kate Hudson on social media knows the actress is tapped into her wellness game. Although, we now know of one person who may find it all a little funny: Kate’s 17-year-old son, Ryder.

Kate Hudson's funniest critic might be right in her own home.
 
During the Sept. 14 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days alum confessed that her oldest son, 17-year-old Ryder Robinson, has a hilarious knack for poking fun at her wellness videos and social media posts.

As those following the actress may know, Kate has not only ventured into the fitness world with her own clothing brand, Fabletics, but she also shares wellness tips and products on her Instagram page. In fact, host Seth Meyers showed the actress a must-see reel of footage featuring Ryder imitating his famous mom.
 
"Hi guys, Kate Hudson here," Ryder says in the video, with his mom standing beside him. "I know you know me because you follow me, I'm so funny." And after explaining that he's getting ready to make a "goji berry protein shake," he then (as his mom of course) continued, "It's delicious. I give it to my kids. They love it. My whole family loves it."

After admitting that her oldest son's impression is "fairly accurate," the mom of three also added, "I mean, he's also deeply funny. Ryder—I mean, he's clearly gonna probably follow in the footsteps of family." Those family footsteps would include Kate's mom actress Goldie Hawn, stepdad Kurt Russell and her biological father, actor Bill Hudson

"And I would say he's probably the funniest in our family," Kate gushed. "So, this is like every day for me. Nobody makes me laugh like Ryder, and he just constantly makes fun of me."
 
And although Ryder certainly has his comedic skills, he isn't the only one of Kate's kids with their own specialty. The actress also revealed her 10-year-old son, Bing, is currently immersed in the stock market.
 
Yep, really. Watch for yourself in the interview above!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

