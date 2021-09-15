Watch Selena Gomez Debut New Helix Piercing During Night Out With Friends

Tell us something you don't know? Selena Gomez is showing off a new ear accessory.
During a night out with friends, the Rare Beauty founder and her pals opted to pop in and get a few piercings after their mission to find a Build-A-Bear within the mall went a little awry. In a Sept. 14 TikTok video shared by her pals GirlPool (rock band members Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad), Selena briefly showed off her new helix artwork.
After one pal joked that she was the only one to get something from the body piercing shop, this prompted the singer to unveil her tiniest new small hoop. And of course, fans commented with just how impressed they are with the musician's latest beauty decision.
One fan commented with their excitement and shock, writing, "Omg Selena has a piercing." While another highlighted the sweet moments of the evening, adding, "Friends who get piercings together, stay together." And another user perhaps best expressed how we all feel watching the video, writing, "This is everything I need in a friend group and more."
(It's quite possible we might be looking into getting how our own helix piercing sometime soon based on this clip alone).
@girlpoool
Reply to @savltay we tried to go to build a bear but couldn’t find it at the galleria so we went and got piercings instead? original sound - girlpool
This wouldn't be the first time this year that Selena's fans went into a bit of a frenzy over a change in her appearance. Back in late April, the "Tell Me Something I Don't Know" singer really shook things up when she debuted a platinum blonde ‘do—almost four years after she first donned the striking color.
"New look," she wrote on her Rare Beauty page on April 23, alongside a photo of herself taking a mirror selfie. "Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now."
While she's since gone back to her brunette locks, it's safe to say she's not done experimenting with her look just yet.