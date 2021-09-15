Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Macklemore and Wife Tricia Davis Welcome Baby No. 3

Macklemore and wife Tricia Davis have welcomed their third child, with Tricia revealing that the little one arrived over a month ago. See the precious pic, and learn the child's name.

By Ryan Gajewski Sep 15, 2021 5:04 AMTags
BabiesCouplesCelebritiesMacklemore
Watch: Why Macklemore Can't Imagine Having a Baby Boy

Macklemore and wife Tricia Davis are feeling awesome after welcoming a baby boy.

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, Tricia shared an Instagram photo of herself cradling newborn son Hugo, and she shared in the caption that the boy had actually arrived over a month ago. 

"Six weeks ago in the shadow of the Buck Moon," she wrote, adding moon face and deer emojis, "this beautiful human came into our lives. He arrived rooted and calm, mostly just observing the two whirling dervishes around him… Welcome home Hugo [relieved face emoji] May you crush the distorted masculine and awaken the divine."

For his part, Macklemore, 38, has yet to post about the child on his own social media accounts, but he commented on his wife's post with a heart emoji. 

In April, Tricia announced the pregnancy on her Instagram Story by sharing a shot of her baby bump, along with the message, "Summer baby."

photos
2021 Celebrity Babies

Back in 2015, the "Thrift Shop" rapper, whose real name is Benjamin Haggerty, and Tricia welcomed daughter Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty. Two months later, the longtime couple tied the knot. They welcomed a daughter named Colette Koala Haggerty in 2018.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Did Kanye West Attend Met Gala With Kim Kardashian? Here's the Truth

2

Kim Kardashian Finally Unmasks Herself at Met Gala After Party

3

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had Fat Removed From Her Cheeks

During a 2017 interview with E! News, Macklemore gushed about fatherhood and the ways that raising a child had impacted him.

"When you bring another life into this world, it does something," the Grammy winner said at the time. "It changes you in this magical way that I have never experienced before." 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

He went on to say that he felt "happier" and "more fulfilled" since Sloane's arrival. 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Did Kanye West Attend Met Gala With Kim Kardashian? Here's the Truth

2

Kim Kardashian Finally Unmasks Herself at Met Gala After Party

3

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had Fat Removed From Her Cheeks

4
Exclusive

Jennifer Lopez's 2021 Met Gala Look Will Have Your Jaw On the Floor

5

Why Harry Styles, Sarah Jessica Parker and More Missed the Met Gala

Latest News

Kendall Jenner Reveals Which of Her Nieces Has a Crush on Devin Booker

Macklemore and Wife Tricia Davis Welcome Baby No. 3

JoJo Siwa Claims Nickelodeon Treats Her as "Only a Brand"

Update!

The Fashion Details from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Week 5

Fast & Furious Star Jordana Brewster Is Engaged to Mason Morfit

Paradise's Brendan and Pieper Remain Defiant to the Bitter End

Michael Vartan Reveals Why Kissing Drew Barrymore Was "Embarrassing"