Macklemore and Wife Tricia Davis Welcome Baby No. 3

Macklemore and wife Tricia Davis are feeling awesome after welcoming a baby boy.
On Tuesday, Sept. 14, Tricia shared an Instagram photo of herself cradling newborn son Hugo, and she shared in the caption that the boy had actually arrived over a month ago.
"Six weeks ago in the shadow of the Buck Moon," she wrote, adding moon face and deer emojis, "this beautiful human came into our lives. He arrived rooted and calm, mostly just observing the two whirling dervishes around him… Welcome home Hugo [relieved face emoji] May you crush the distorted masculine and awaken the divine."
For his part, Macklemore, 38, has yet to post about the child on his own social media accounts, but he commented on his wife's post with a heart emoji.
In April, Tricia announced the pregnancy on her Instagram Story by sharing a shot of her baby bump, along with the message, "Summer baby."
Back in 2015, the "Thrift Shop" rapper, whose real name is Benjamin Haggerty, and Tricia welcomed daughter Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty. Two months later, the longtime couple tied the knot. They welcomed a daughter named Colette Koala Haggerty in 2018.
During a 2017 interview with E! News, Macklemore gushed about fatherhood and the ways that raising a child had impacted him.
"When you bring another life into this world, it does something," the Grammy winner said at the time. "It changes you in this magical way that I have never experienced before."
He went on to say that he felt "happier" and "more fulfilled" since Sloane's arrival.