From Steve Carell to Sandra Oh: 25 Stars You’ll Be Shocked to Find Out Have Never Won an Emmy Award

Watch : 2021 Emmy Nominations: Snubs & Surprises

Lauren Graham and Connie Britton might have played two of the most memorable moms on television, but neither has earned an Emmy Award.

And while you might think of Game of Thrones, This is Us and Friends as some of the biggest TV shows in recent memory, you'd be surprised to learn which of their leads haven't been honored with an Emmy Award, either. Take the HBO drama, for example: Peter Dinklage won an astounding four times for playing Tyrion Lannister, but Kit Harington went home empty handed not once but twice.

Ahead of the 2021 Emmys on Sunday, Sept. 19, we took an in-depth look at which of the greatest screen titans (yes, including a few Oscar winners) haven't yet scored the most coveted prize in the television industry—in spite of their best attempts.

You'll be especially embarrassed to learn how many times Steve Carell, Don Cheadle and Sandra Oh have been nominated without coming out victorious. Needless to say, we're rooting for it to happen one of these days!