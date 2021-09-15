Fast & Furious Star Jordana Brewster Is Engaged to Mason Morfit

From hot wheels to wedding bells!
On Tuesday, Sept. 14, Jordana Brewster took to Instagram to announce the special news that she's engaged to her boyfriend, and businessman Mason Morfit. The Fast & Furious star kept her post short and sweet, writing, "JB soon to be JBM."
Along with her message, the 41-year-old actress shared a heartwarming photo of her and Mason, which captured the two cozying up to each other during a beach day. Whether it was by coincidence or not, Jordana dressed up in a heart-adorned sweater that was fitting for the occasion.
In the image, the F9 star also showed off her massive diamond engagement ring, which appeared to be a round cut with a gold band.
For the most part, the couple, who first fueled romance rumors in July 2020, has kept their relationship out of the public eye. However, early on Tuesday, Jordana and Mason sparked engagement rumors when they were spotted together in West Hollywood, Calif.
Photographers snapped pics, shared by Page Six, of the actress rocking a massive diamond ring on that finger.
Jordana's engagement comes more than a year after she filed for divorce from film producer Andrew Form, whom she was married to for 13 years. The exes are parents to sons Julian, 8, and Rowan, 5.
In June, Jordana opened up about her love life in an essay for Glamour.
"Most of why my marriage didn't work was not my ex-husband's fault," she penned. "He loves work. He loves being on set, on location. I knew this from ages 27 to 32, but it became a problem for me once the kids were older. I wanted a partner."
The actress explained that by the beginning of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she and Andrew decided to part ways.
"Mason and I had met once, while we were both still married, four years ago," Jordana continued, adding, "I took note of Mason; he was cute, charming. Shortly after that lunch, I started following him on Instagram. He started following me as well. My heart would leap as soon as he liked a post or commented on something I'd written."
At the time, she admitted she was already envisioning their future together.
"I still speed up sometimes. I'm already planning my second wedding in my head," she shared. "But I stop myself when I get that rushed, buzzy feeling. I stop. I breathe. I write. Mason also calls me on it, which is helpful. I found it. I found him. I can slow down. And I do."