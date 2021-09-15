Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Bachelor In Paradise's Brendan and Pieper Defiantly Learn Their Fate: See Who Went Home Tonight

Bachelor In Paradise brought Brendan Morais and Pieper James' drama to a tense conclusion on Sept. 14. Get the details after a whopping six people went home.

Whipped cream was a major focus on tonight's Bachelor in Paradise, and speaking of cream, Brendan Morais and Pieper James ended their time in udder defeat. 

After the group pushed out Chris Conran and Alana Milne on last week's episode, the remaining cast members appeared confused on Tuesday, Sept. 14. A number of them, including "Grocery Store" Joe Amabile, Demi BurnettDeandra Kanu and Natasha Parker, finally confronted Brendan and Pieper for having a "relationship prior to this show," per Joe.

Brendan and Pieper refused to acknowledge causing any hurt to their co-stars, but tellingly, they also voluntarily walked away. Brendan, who condescendingly referred to his cast members as a "mob of disgruntled females," eventually said about Pieper that he wants "to leave with her, and we're gonna do that on our own terms." Parting is such sweet sorrow, except when it's not. 

Pieper took to her Instagram Story shortly after her exit aired to make it clear she had no regrets about her actions, despite the fact that Brendan has lost well over 100,000 followers since last week. Pieper has also lost numerous followers, but she didn't have nearly as many as he did at the start.

photos
Bachelor in Paradise's Most Shocking Breakups

"As my time in paradise concludes, I would like to clear up one final point of contention," she wrote. "Amidst everything that's been happening on and off screen. Brendan and I were not in an exclusive relationship in any capacity before filming."

Keep reading for details on who else went home this week

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Pieper James

Eliminated: Week Four

Pieper James made no effort to conceal the fact that she wanted to join Brendan Morais on the show in order to boost her social media following, as she told him she was "excited for the future possibility of making more money."

She also told Brendan defensively, "I have an entire masters degree in marketing—I think I can figure out how to get a few more followers."

Just before they voluntarily ended their time in Mexico, Pieper was heard telling Brendan, "I told you I didn't want to come—I told you."

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Brendan Morais

Eliminated: Week Four

Brendan Morais probably stayed far longer than he should have, given that Chris Conran was sent packing last week for less offensive behavior than Brendan exhibited. Finally, Brendan read the room, and he voluntarily exited the beach. 

"If Natasha wants to talk for the 17th time about the relationship that we had, we can talk some more, but I think it's just a pathetic attempt to intimidate me," he said.

"If you have any dignity left, you should just walk out the door," Demi told the camera about Brendan and Pieper. Thankfully, that's what happened.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Jessenia Cruz

Eliminated: Week Four

Perhaps Jessenia Cruz now regrets immediately dropping Ivan Hall for Chris Conran? Jessenia and Chris' fast connection spurred rumors that they had previously established a connection prior to the show, and then Chris was shown the exit after his co-stars suspected the same thing about himself and Alana Milne.

Regardless, once Chris was gone, and Ivan was busy exploring things with Kendall Long, it was clear Jessenia's time had run out. That said, given where the episode left things, it appeared that Kendall was still focused on Joe and might be ready to head home as well. Perhaps Ivan just can't win. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Demi Burnett

Eliminated: Week Four

Things went quite well for certain couples tonight, including Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian, who enjoyed a date involving plenty of whipped cream. Other folks weren't so lucky.

During the rose ceremony, Demi Burnett stuck her tongue out as Kenny Braasch, who had previously joined Demi in the Boom Boom Room, gave his rose to Mari Pepin, which spoke volumes.

"Tonight's rose ceremony is terrible for me," Demi told the camera. "Kenny was using me to get over Mari, then went back to Mari. I feel like a [censored]."

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Deandra Kanu

Eliminated: Week Four

Although Deandra Kanu was a popular member of the cast, and she received attention from previous contestants Karl Smith and Chasen Nick, she never quite developed a real connection. 

"This week, we had a lot more rivals than I thought we would, and a lot more drama than I thought we would," Deandra said before heading home.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Tammy Ly

Eliminated: Week Four

Tammy Ly, who recently took to social media to lament how things turned out for her, gambled with love and ultimately lost. After clicking with Aaron Clancy, she irked him by making out nearby with his nemesis Thomas Jacobs, who opted for a relationship with recent arrival Becca Kufrin.

"I trusted you because you reassured me," Tammy tearfully told Thomas just before the rose ceremony. "I trusted you with everything, and now I feel like a fool for trusting you. Everyone told me [not to], and I believed you."

Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Chris Conran

Eliminated: Week Three

It's unclear whether Chris Conran just happened to be the recipient of ire that had already been building on the beach toward Brendan Morais and Pieper James bringing their own previously ignited romance to the show.

But for some reason, "Grocery Store" Joe AmabileRiley Christian and others decided to confront Chris following his one-on-one date with Alana Milne—but not Brendan or Pieper—as Joe/Riley and Co. expressed anger toward Chris for jilting Jessenia. Chris' co-stars remained convinced that he and Alana had a pre-show arrangement, and perhaps Chris, who wasn't widely known among Bachelor Nation, was an easier target to pick on than Brendan.

A dejected Chris took a moment to chat with Alana, where he let her know he felt no choice but to leave the show. "I feel like this is where I leave Paradise, and it sucks," he shared. "I wanted to see if you'd be willing to come with me." 

He then packed his things and left the beach without saying goodbye to the others. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Alana Milne

Eliminated: Week Three

Alana Milne, we hardly knew ye. Shortly after returning from a romantic date with Chris Conran, Alana learned he was leaving. Although she made it clear she didn't want to exit with him, since she wasn't ready to start a committed relationship, she also decided the situation on the beach had become too tense for her to enjoy sticking around. 

The other stars watched as Alana silently carried a single bag with her across the beach and then left the show, getting into a waiting vehicle. Moments later, Chris hopped in as well, clearly expecting a sympathetic response. He wasn't getting it.

"Chris, this is not your car," Alana bluntly told him as she delivered the line of the night. At that, he quietly stepped out of the car to find another ride. Ouch. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Tre Cooper

Eliminated: Week Two

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, Tre Cooper was the first cast member to exit from Bachelor in Paradise on episode five. He and Tahzjuan Hawkins had been paired up since the get-go, but it became clear Tre was no longer feeling the connection, and so he let Tahz know he was voluntarily walking away, and she didn't really try to convince him to stay. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Tahzjuan Hawkins

Eliminated: Week Two

Tahzjuan Hawkins left almost immediately after Tre departed during episode five, as she also chose to leave prior to the rose ceremony. Tahzjuan's exit was so abrupt that she didn't even say goodbye to anyone, and Wells Adams had to announce at the start of the rose ceremony that her rose was no longer on the table. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Connor Brennan

Eliminated: Week Two

Perhaps this was the week's least surprising departure, given that Connor Brennan's lone romance was with Maurissa Gunn, and that relationship was cat-astrophic as soon as Riley Cooper stepped foot on the beach. You could say it was the day the music died. 

"It just feels no matter what I do, I'm just not good enough," Connor said tearfully on the ride home. "I just want somebody to choose me, you know?"

Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Chasen Nick

Eliminated: Week Two

Chasen Nick appeared to be the leading contender for Deandra Kanu's rose until she stunningly gave it to Ivan Hall. The only other two roses up for grabs this week were the ones from Mari Pepin and late arrival Becca Kufrin.

Unfortunately for Chasen, Mari's rose oddly went to James Bonsall, while Becca took a chance by giving hers to Aaron Clancy, despite having little time to chat with him and the fact that Becca was surprised by Aaron being five years her junior. That meant Chasen's time on Paradise was incredibly brief. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Karl Smith

Eliminated: Week Two

Karl Smith never quite found a connection. He immediately fell for Deandra, but after she accepted a date from Chasen, Karl seemed more focused on sparring with his competition, and things came to an abrupt end.

"It sucks how things had to end up, but I'm just glad she didn't end up with Cheesy Chasen," Karl said on the way out. "I'm always going to try to protect the people that I care about, even if it means that I don't get to win it."

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Kelsey Weier

Eliminated: Week One

Kelsey Weier said adiós to paradise after week one after failing to find herself in a beachside relationship.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Serena Chew

Eliminated: Week One

Serena Chew's stint on Bachelor in Paradise was short-lived as she was eliminated during week one of season seven.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Victoria Larson

Eliminated: Week One

After not securing a significant relationship with anyone on Bachelor in Paradise, Queen Victoria Larson was sent home.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Victoria Paul

Eliminated: Week One

This was more of a self elimination as Victoria Paul quit season seven of Bachelor in Paradise after being confronted with rumors about her relationship status. Following her departure from BiP, Paul clarified her romantic situation, writing on her Instagram story, ""@teddyrobb and I broke up in May and we've remained great friends."

