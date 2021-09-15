J Balvin Details How His Brightly Colored Met Gala Look Came to Life

Like his album Colores, J Balvin made his 2021 Met Gala debut with a firework display of bright and bold fashion.
On Monday, Sept. 13, the global superstar graced the red carpet in an eye-catching Moschino design that featured an explosion of flowers in an array of colors. To complete his look, J Balvin accessorized with a matching face covering, layers of diamond necklaces—with one that included his signature lightning bolt smiley face graphic—and black boots.
Speaking to E! News while getting dressed at The Mark Hotel, the Colombian native shared more insight into his vibrant outfit before he hit the red carpet.
"I think it's such a statement because it's really colorful and it has a lot of details, hand details, which is amazing," he explained, adding, "I think it's really cool the fact that I'm not showing my face."
Simply put, "I think the way you dress is the way you express yourself without talking."
J Balvin also took a moment to praise designer Jeremy Scott, who is the creative director of Moschino, describing his creation, "That's where you show the art of Jeremy Scott."
According to Jeremy, he "really wanted to use these holographic, three-dimensional flowers" for J Balvin's suit. The bright-colored addition most certainly made the award-winning artist stand out amongst the sea of black tuxedos at the Met Ball.
"He loves color like I do," Jeremy told E! News, "and he has such a great personality, so much fun with pop art and the way he plays that with his music...and I just thought, 'How can we take something formal for this evening but give it that feeling?'"
This year's Met Gala theme shined a spotlight on U.S. fashion, while also celebrating what makes America diverse and unique.
In fact, J Balvin explained how representing his culture was especially meaningful for him, saying, "I feel proud where I come from, being Latin, this is the first time I'm here."
The "Mi Gente" musician, who recently released his sixth studio album José, also told E! News about another important topic close to his heart: His baby boy Río.
"I made a song for my son, my newborn," he shared, adding that he's "absolutely" excited to start dressing up his little one.
Back in July, J Balvin and his partner, Valentina Ferrer, announced that they welcomed their first child together, writing on Twitter, "Querido Río." He used the same message for a track off his new album.
Earlier this year, J Balvin opened up to E! News about peeling back the curtain and letting his fans see a different side to himself.
He explained in August, "I just wanted people to really get to know the human side...showing a little bit of my vibe when I'm not working and not out on the stage."
And like his mentality for the Met Gala, the "Qué Más Pues?" singer detailed what fashion means to him.
"You just have to be you. It's all about attitude," he explained. "Because if we are what we have, then the day we don't have, we are nothing—and that doesn't make any sense. So you just got to be confident and have good energy."
