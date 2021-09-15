Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

J Balvin Details How His Brightly Colored Met Gala Look Came to Life

Ahead of making his Met Gala debut, J Balvin spoke to E! News at The Mark Hotel about the dazzling details that went into creating his vibrant Moschino suit.

By Alyssa Morin Sep 15, 2021 1:06 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetInterviewsExclusivesMet GalaCelebritiesJ Balvin
Watch: J Balvin Discusses Colorful Moschino Suit for 2021 Met Gala

Like his album Colores, J Balvin made his 2021 Met Gala debut with a firework display of bright and bold fashion.

On Monday, Sept. 13, the global superstar graced the red carpet in an eye-catching Moschino design that featured an explosion of flowers in an array of colors. To complete his look, J Balvin accessorized with a matching face covering, layers of diamond necklaces—with one that included his signature lightning bolt smiley face graphic—and black boots.

Speaking to E! News while getting dressed at The Mark Hotel, the Colombian native shared more insight into his vibrant outfit before he hit the red carpet.

"I think it's such a statement because it's really colorful and it has a lot of details, hand details, which is amazing," he explained, adding, "I think it's really cool the fact that I'm not showing my face."

Simply put, "I think the way you dress is the way you express yourself without talking."

photos
Met Gala 2021: Best Dressed Stars

J Balvin also took a moment to praise designer Jeremy Scott, who is the creative director of Moschino, describing his creation, "That's where you show the art of Jeremy Scott."

According to Jeremy, he "really wanted to use these holographic, three-dimensional flowers" for J Balvin's suit. The bright-colored addition most certainly made the award-winning artist stand out amongst the sea of black tuxedos at the Met Ball.

Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images

"He loves color like I do," Jeremy told E! News, "and he has such a great personality, so much fun with pop art and the way he plays that with his music...and I just thought, 'How can we take something formal for this evening but give it that feeling?'"

This year's Met Gala theme shined a spotlight on U.S. fashion, while also celebrating what makes America diverse and unique. 

In fact, J Balvin explained how representing his culture was especially meaningful for him, saying, "I feel proud where I come from, being Latin, this is the first time I'm here."

The "Mi Gente" musician, who recently released his sixth studio album José, also told E! News about another important topic close to his heart: His baby boy Río.

"I made a song for my son, my newborn," he shared, adding that he's "absolutely" excited to start dressing up his little one.

Back in July, J Balvin and his partner, Valentina Ferrer, announced that they welcomed their first child together, writing on Twitter, "Querido Río." He used the same message for a track off his new album.

Trending Stories

1

Steph and Ayesha Curry Light Up the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

2
Exclusive

Did Kanye West Attend Met Gala With Kim Kardashian? Here's the Truth

3

Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee & More Olympians Go for the Gold at Met Gala

Earlier this year, J Balvin opened up to E! News about peeling back the curtain and letting his fans see a different side to himself

He explained in August, "I just wanted people to really get to know the human side...showing a little bit of my vibe when I'm not working and not out on the stage."

And like his mentality for the Met Gala, the "Qué Más Pues?" singer detailed what fashion means to him.

"You just have to be you. It's all about attitude," he explained. "Because if we are what we have, then the day we don't have, we are nothing—and that doesn't make any sense. So you just got to be confident and have good energy."

Watch our full interview with J Balvin in the video above!

Trending Stories

1

Steph and Ayesha Curry Light Up the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

2

Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee & More Olympians Go for the Gold at Met Gala

3
Exclusive

Did Kanye West Attend Met Gala With Kim Kardashian? Here's the Truth

4

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian & More Couples on Met Gala Date Night

5

Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Has "No Interest" in Ryan’s Family

Latest News

Update!

The Fashion Details from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Week 5

Fast & Furious Star Jordana Brewster Is Engaged to Mason Morfit

Paradise's Brendan and Pieper Remain Defiant to the Bitter End

Michael Vartan Reveals Why Kissing Drew Barrymore Was "Embarrassing"

Exclusive

J Balvin Details How His Brightly Colored Met Gala Look Came to Life

Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Has "No Interest" in Ryan’s Family

Naomi Watts Talks Returning to Horror for Ryan Murphy's New Show