12 Fashion Finds & Designer Dupes You Won't Believe Are From Amazon

Can we all agree this past month has been a fashion marathon?
If you're as inspired as we are to achieve runway and red carpet-worthy looks on a daily basis, but don't necessarily want to break the bank, then you came to the right place. Today, we're rounding up our latest and greatest fashion finds from Amazon just for you.
From leather leggings for $30 and $16 satin camis to designer handbag and shoe dupes, Amazon has everything a fashion-obsessed gal on a budget could want. For our affordable and stylish Amazon finds, scroll below!
Toutouai Women's Cowl Neck Camis Satin Tank Top
Everyone needs a few satin camis in their fashion arsenal. They're so versatile. You can wear this one with jeans or leather pants for a dressier look!
Ayliss Women Multipurpose Small/Medium Crossbody Bags
Several high-end fashion designers have come out with a similar silhouette over the past year. This bag screams sporty spice meets functional fashion and will help you carry all of your must-haves on the go.
Women's Ankle Strap Rhinestone Bowknot Stilettos
We saw a few celebs rep the designer version of these bowknot stilettos during NYFW and we are obsessed! Thankfully for our bank account, we found a $46 dupe that comes in five colors.
Feisedy Vintage Women Butterfly Sunglasses
We don't trust ourselves with designer shades, so these have become our go-to pair. They're the perfect size, weight and price.
Jothin Large Women's Soft Leather Tote Bag
Looking for a chic work bag? This one is for you.
Tagoo Women's Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings
Available in four versatile hues, these faux leather leggings will have you looking and feeling snatched, especially on the days you cannot deal with jeans.
Safrisior Oversized Houndstooth Knitted Vest Sweater
Sweater vests are having a moment this fall. Rock the trend with this $30 houndstooth vest. It comes in fun pastel colorways, too!
Women’s Chunky Platform Boots with Pouch
If the designer version of these chunky platform boots aren't on your mood board, we can't relate. These dupes are perfect for cold weather days when you're feeling edgy.
Sunloudy Women Y2k Knitted Short Romper
How fun and fresh is this Y2K-inspired romper? Even though fall is only a couple of weeks away, it's still hot out; which means this romper can be justified.
C/Meo Collective Women's Vices Long Puff Sleeve Blouse
We are obsessed with this long puff-sleeve blouse! It makes for the ultimate transitional piece as we move from summer to fall.
Wenrine Womens Crew Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Dress
Layer this bodycon dress with a shacket or leather jacket for a fall-approved look. Oh, and it comes in dozens of colors. Yay for options!
Ready for more budget-friendly fashion? Check out this $39 carry-all bag.