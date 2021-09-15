All the Fashion Details from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Week 5

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Things are really starting to get messy on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. There are too many flirtations to keep track, off-camera drama that has spilled over into the show, and, of course, some fashionable beach attire. We can't wait to see who finds lasting love this summer, but in the meantime, we can dig into the fashions. BIP is the perfect show to watch for summer style inspo.
We will keep track of all the looks from the latest episode throughout the night and we will continue to search for the cast members' outfits all season long. Keep on scrolling to see some rose-worthy ensembles from Boohoo, Revolve, Show Me Your Mumu, Princess Polly ASOS, Amanda Uprichard, Shopbop, ba&sh, Bloomingdales, and more.
Pieper James and Brendan Morais left the beach prior to the rose ceremony, but at least Pieper graced our televisions with yet another adorable two-piece ensemble. The cast may not want her to date Brendan on the show, but her stylish beach attire will be missed by the fans, for sure.
Lovers + Friends Keslynn Top & Maysen Skirt
You can wear this ruffle trim halter top with the matching skirt or you can mix and match the items with other pieces that are already in your wardrobe. The skirt is ruched with some cute ruffle accents.
Bachelor in Paradise veteran Demi Burnett brought sophistication and fun to the beach in her twist front lime green mini dress.
Boohoo Petite Plisse Twist Front Mini Dress
This bright green mini dress is surprisingly affordable. You can make a statement in the lime or you can switch things up and go for the black and orange versions.
Tia Booth always brings it with the fashions and this floral two-piece look did not disappoint. It was definitely a rose-worthy ensemble.
Show Me Your Mumu Jessie Top & Roman Ruffle Skirt
Stand out in any crowd, whether you're on reality TV or not in this vibrant floral two-piece set. This ruffled top has so many colors in it that it would look great with almost any bottom, even a simple pair of black pants. The matching pull-on skirt has a flutter hem.
And if you just love this print, go to the Show Me Your Mumu site to see a maxi dress, mini dress, and even some kids clothes in the Mimosa Blooms print.
Fan favorite Abigail Heringer exuded queen of Paradise vibes when she wore this mini dress with metallic gold accents during the rose ceremony.
Princess Polly Lucci Mini Dress
Once again, we are thankful for another affordable find! This silky soft mini dress has a sophisticated printed design and an alluring slit at the side. The straps are adjustable so you can personalize the fit to your comfort.
What was brighter? Serena Pitt's smile when Joe Amabile called her up for a rose or her vibrant green two-piece look? She couldn't have looked happier (or more stylish) at that rose ceremony.
Superdown Karolyna Maxi Skirt Set
The beauty of a two-piece outfit is that you don't have to put in any thought planning your look and you can create other ensembles with the rest of your wardrobe. This neon green skirt set has a high slit and some ruched accents at the waist.
Kendall Long received a rose from Ivan Hall while she was wearing a yellow and green tie-dye print mini dress.
Urban Threads Cowl Neck Ruched Side Mini Dress
Tie-dye isn't just for athleisure. Dress things up with this printed mini dress. It has a cowl neck, adjustable straps, and adjustable ruching at the side so you can get a customized and comfortable fit.
Chelsea Vaughn always looks amazing, whether she's at a rose ceremony, serving up on-point facial expressions in a confessional, or just chilling on the beach. She proved that a little black dress is anything but basic when she slayed in this one.
Amanda Uprichard Janet Dress
Chic doesn't even begin to describe how you'll feel in this ultra-flattering dress from Amanda Uprichard. It has an asymmetrical hem and ruching on the side, but that's not all. Every time you walk away, you'll be serving up a cowl back. And, thankfully, the criss-cross straps are adjustable. We saw this dress in black, but you can also nab it in hot pink, bright orange, coral, and white.
We had our eye on that huge margarita glass and that red and white floral look that Natasha Parker wore on her date with Dr. Joe Park. Unfortunately, the Brendan of it all killed the vibe, but Natasha looked fashionable, as per usual.
ba&sh Wink Backless Top & Wonder Print Midi Skirt
This backless top has a print that you can wear all year round. You can rock it with the matching skirt in the warmer months or pair it with some jeans and boots in the fall.
We have been shipping Joe and Serena all season, but watching Kendall's sadness as her ex connecting with a new love was just heartbreaking to watch.
