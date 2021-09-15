Watch Nany and Kaycee Share a Cute Date Night on The Challenge

Watch : Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

There's just one thing that can unite the house on The Challenge: Love.

But not just any love. Really, just the love between Nany Gonzélez and Kaycee Clark, whose relationship has been blossoming on this season of the MTV reality show. E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at the next episode, when Kaycee takes things to the most wholesome next level ever by planning a surprise date night.

It's quite the romantic setup, complete with flowers, pizza, some frighteningly pink alcohol and chocolate-covered strawberries, all put together in a gazebo on the pool. Nany is totally shocked, and totally impressed that Kaycee was able to pull this off without her finding out, even though the whole rest of the house knew it was happening.

It's an absolutely sweet moment, but even the lovebirds can't forget the game they're playing. On their date, talk soon turns to "everything that went down with Josh and Fessy."