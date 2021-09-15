Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Watch Nany and Kaycee Share a Cute Date Night on The Challenge

Kaycee planned a very special evening for her lady in the next episode of The Challenge, airing Wednesday, Sept. 15 on MTV. Get a sneak peek!

By Lauren Piester Sep 15, 2021 3:00 PMTags
TVReality TVCelebritiesEntertainmentThe Challenge
Watch: Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

There's just one thing that can unite the house on The Challenge: Love. 

But not just any love. Really, just the love between Nany Gonzélez and Kaycee Clark, whose relationship has been blossoming on this season of the MTV reality show. E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at the next episode, when Kaycee takes things to the most wholesome next level ever by planning a surprise date night. 

It's quite the romantic setup, complete with flowers, pizza, some frighteningly pink alcohol and chocolate-covered strawberries, all put together in a gazebo on the pool. Nany is totally shocked, and totally impressed that Kaycee was able to pull this off without her finding out, even though the whole rest of the house knew it was happening. 

It's an absolutely sweet moment, but even the lovebirds can't forget the game they're playing. On their date, talk soon turns to "everything that went down with Josh and Fessy." 

photos
Meet the Cast of The Challenge Season 37

Of course, Nany's referring to the final demise of the Big Brother alliance in last week's episode, which happened after Josh and Kaycee got into a huge fight over the fight Josh had already had with Fessy. As Kaycee explains to Nany, Josh is mad because he thought Kaycee had Fessy's back and not his. Now, Kaycee's just the one stuck in the middle. 

In other news, Nany's got a new partner once again. After Logan won the elimination challenge in last week's episode, he chose her as his new partner, stealing her away from Hughie, who had just stolen her from Gabo, who has now been eliminated. Something tells us this still won't be Nany's last partner of the season.

Instagram

Watch Kaycee and Nany's date night below!

Trending Stories

1

Steph and Ayesha Curry Light Up the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

2

Vanessa & Natalia Bryant Are One Stylish Duo at Met Gala After-Party

3

Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee & More Olympians Go for the Gold at Met Gala

The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Did Kanye West Attend Met Gala With Kim Kardashian? Here's the Truth

2

Steph and Ayesha Curry Light Up the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

3

Kendall Jenner Reveals Which of Her Nieces Has a Crush on Devin Booker

4

Vanessa & Natalia Bryant Are One Stylish Duo at Met Gala After-Party

5

Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee & More Olympians Go for the Gold at Met Gala

Latest News

Exclusive

Watch Nany and Kaycee Share a Cute Date Night on The Challenge

Exclusive

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Live Out Their High School Prom Dreams

Wear Emmy-Inspired Looks With These Picks From Melissa Chataigne

Shannen Doherty Reveals Her One "Bucket List" Goal Amid Cancer Battle

Jurnee Smollett Pens Touching Tribute to the Late Michael K. Williams

Update!

Ulta 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Urban Decay, Tarte & More

Megan Fox Goes Bold in Blue Leather Look With Machine Gun Kelly