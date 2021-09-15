Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Has "No Interest" in Communicating With Ryan Edwards' Family

Watch : "Teen Mom OG" Star Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Welcome Baby

Just because someone is "family" doesn't mean you have to tolerate their drama.

On the Sept. 14 episode of Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout McKinney made it clear that she has little to no interest in communicating with ex Ryan Edwards and his family going forward.

It all began when Ryan's wife Mackenzie Edwards decided to send a text to Maci asking if she wanted to meet in person and have an open conversation.

"Hey…if you're free in the next week or two, I'd love to meet up and talk over lunch and maybe clear the air a little," the text read. "I want things to be better…I'm free on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11-1."

But when talking to her husband Taylor McKinney, Maci said she wasn't going to respond. "That text was not genuine. It wasn't," she shared. "I'm sitting there thinking like, nothing she could ever do or say will ever change my mind about the type of person she is. That's it."