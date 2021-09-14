Jana Kramer Cozies Up to Jay Cutler in Their First Photo Together Amid Romance

Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler are taking Music City by storm.
As the One Tree Hill alum and former NFL star continue spending one-on-one time together, the two were photographed publicly for the first time in Nashville, Tenn. last Wednesday, Sept. 8. In the newly released snapshot, Jana and Jay are all smiles visiting restaurant and bar destination The Twelve Thirty Club.
Jana, who looked chic in white belted pants and a black crop top, wrapped her arm around Jay's waist.
The following day, Jana and Jay were spotted in South Carolina together at a comedy show.
It's still too soon to call their relationship exclusive, but a source previously told E! News they've grown close after their respective divorces from Mike Caussin and Kristin Cavallari.
Explained the insider, "They are bonding over how each of them ended a high-profile relationship but are moving forward one day at a time."
Despite both calling Nashville home for years, the pair only recently got in touch. And before you jump to conclusions, Jay isn't trying to stir the pot by dating one of Kristin's former acquaintances.
"He knows his ex has moved on and so has he," the source noted. That said, a separate insider revealed to E! News that Kristin "blocked" Jana on social media when she caught wind of the news.
Close to five months have passed since Jana filed for divorce from Mike, and she's ready to find her forever partner.
"I love love," she gushed to E!'s Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester in June. "I will always fight for it. The first month when everything happened, I was like, 'I'm not worthy of it.' That was my thing. I didn't think I deserved it or I'm worth it. Now, I deserve the greatest, biggest love and am excited for it."