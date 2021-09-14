Here's the Real Reason Britney Spears Just Deactivated Her Instagram

Watch : Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari CLAPS Back Regarding Prenup

Yep, Britney Spears just deactivated her Instagram account, and it already feels like the crowd is saying 'Gimme more.'

As the pop star grapples with her "abusive" conservatorship, fans have been relying on her steady stream of cryptic messages, dance videos and even topless photos to give insight into how she's doing. Of course, Instagram is also how she let the world know that's engaged to fitness expert Sam Asghari on Sunday, Sept. 12.

Now, fans' main lifeline is gone in the blink of an eye, with followers wondering if her Instagram deactivation was a "good or bad sign" for her wellbeing.

Though Britney posts far less frequently on her Twitter and Facebook accounts, they are still active. In fact, she later tweeted about her decision to quit Insta, writing, "Don't worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!!" She added a winking face and teased, "I'll be back soon."

A source tells E! News that "nothing should be read into" her choice to get off of Instagram.