The Touching Way NikkieTutorials Honored Trans Icon Marsha P. Johnson Ahead of Met Gala

NikkieTutorials shared all the details about her "incredibly surreal" experience of attending the 2021 Met Gala, where she honored LGBTQ activist Marsha P. Johnson.

NikkieTutorials was easily one of the best dressed stars at the 2021 Met Gala, and it wouldn't have been possible without Marsha P. Johnson.

The Dutch YouTuber shared that the late drag queen and activist was the inspiration behind her mesmerizing dress and accessories on Monday, Sept. 3. She wrote on Instagram, "PAY IT NO MIND. When I got asked to join the Met Gala (!!!!!) I knew I wanted to pay homage to a trans icon who was at the forefront of the Stonewall Riots."

"Marsha P. Johnson paved the way for so many of us, and I hope I made my community proud tonight," Nikkie continued. "This night has been so incredibly surreal... I can't wait to tell you guys EVERYTHING!!!!!! WE DID IT GUYS!!!!!"

After partying the night away with friends old and new, the 27-year-old took to Instagram to share another way she honored the activist ahead of the big event. 

Every Jaw-Dropping Photo from the 2021 Met Gala

"The morning of the Met Gala I wanted to lay flowers and pay my respects to Marsha," she captioned a pic of her by the Hudson River. "This was the place she was found... I hope I made you proud."

Marsha's remains were found in the Hudson River on July 6, 1992. She was 46. According to the Marsha P. Johnson memorial website, police ruled the cause of death was by suicide, despite her family and friends' insistence that the LGBTQ leader was not suicidal.

Since her untimely passing, Marsha has become a beloved figure in the LGBTQ community.

Nikkie is also a prominent trans figure in her own right. The longtime YouTuber came out as a transgender woman in January 2020. "When I was younger, I was born in the wrong body, which means that I am transgender," Nikkie shared. "It's so surreal saying this. Filming this video is scary, but it feels so liberating and freeing. I've been wanting to share this side of myself to all of you for so long but I could never figure out the timing."

At the time she revealed someone was trying to blackmail her with this personal information, and had threatened to "leak" the story to the press, so she decided to share her story on her own terms. She explained, "I can't believe I'm saying this today... To all of you, for the entire world to see, but damn, it feels good to finally do it. It's time to let go and be truly free."

After sharing her story, Nikkie received a wealth of support from fans and the beauty community. And she even had the opportunity to host the 2021 EuroWorld competition.

Following her successful run as host, Nikkie wrote on Instagram, "My biggest dream became reality and I'll never ever forget this experience."

