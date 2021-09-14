The Touching Way NikkieTutorials Honored Trans Icon Marsha P. Johnson Ahead of Met Gala

Watch : VIRAL Met Gala Moments: Kim Kardashian Faceless, Bennifer 2.0 & More

NikkieTutorials was easily one of the best dressed stars at the 2021 Met Gala, and it wouldn't have been possible without Marsha P. Johnson.

The Dutch YouTuber shared that the late drag queen and activist was the inspiration behind her mesmerizing dress and accessories on Monday, Sept. 3. She wrote on Instagram, "PAY IT NO MIND. When I got asked to join the Met Gala (!!!!!) I knew I wanted to pay homage to a trans icon who was at the forefront of the Stonewall Riots."

"Marsha P. Johnson paved the way for so many of us, and I hope I made my community proud tonight," Nikkie continued. "This night has been so incredibly surreal... I can't wait to tell you guys EVERYTHING!!!!!! WE DID IT GUYS!!!!!"

After partying the night away with friends old and new, the 27-year-old took to Instagram to share another way she honored the activist ahead of the big event.