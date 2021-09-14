Margaret Qualley & Andie MacDowell Have an Unexpected Mother-Daughter Relationship in Maid Trailer

Watch : Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

What's more powerful than a mother's love? Nothing, that's what.

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, Netflix released the first trailer for its inspiring new drama, Maid, which puts Margaret Qualley in the spotlight. In the series, which premieres Oct. 1, Qualley plays single mom Alex, who attempts to rebuild her life by becoming a maid after escaping her abusive boyfriend Sean (Nick Robinson).

"I'm Alex," the mother of one notes in a support group. "I'm trying to piece together how I got here."

The resilient mother reveals that she doesn't have much of a support system. "My mom is undiagnosed bipolar, and she's MIA right now," she continues. "I got into college. I wanted to be a writer, but I got pregnant. Now I'm a single mom."

Refusing to succumb to this situation, Alex takes on the worst cleaning jobs. (Warning: If you don't like cockroaches, this trailer is not for you.)

"I don't think I can do this," she says after throwing up during one disgusting job.

"So quit," her boss advises.

"I can't quit," she responds. "I live for my daughter."