There's Something Fishy Going On With This Catchy Home Economics Promo

Who knew the cast of Home Economics could dance so well? Watch them bust a move ahead of the new season, premiering Wednesday, Sept. 22 on ABC.

Watch: "Home Economics" Cast Busts a Move in New Trailer

Somebody call Dancing With the Stars, because they may have themselves a whole new cast of pros. 

According to a new promo for Home Economics, exclusive to E! News, the cast of the ABC comedy is, like, really good at dancing. Sure, their initial moves are pretty standard, but then they break out some hip hop skills that might even manage to impress Len Goodman. Then again, if Topher Grace could break dance like that, wouldn't we have known about it already? 

Something feels a little sketchy about the dancing on display here, but we're not mad at it. In fact, we hope to see much more as Home Economics returns for its second season this fall. Perhaps a musical episode? We'd never say no to a musical episode, especially after that karaoke episode last season, where Tom (Grace) showed off his power as a party killer. 

When the show returns next week, the whole Hayworth family is planning a trip to a San Franciscos 49ers game in pursuit of a business deal for Connor (Jimmy Tatro). The game gives Tom the chance to show off how well he knows football, which could either turn out great or disastrous and embarrassing. You never can tell with Tom!

Meanwhile, Denise (Sasheer Zamata) and Sarah (Caitlin McGee) deal with Shamiah (Jordyn Curet) and her new interest in cheerleading, which Sarah is not so thrilled about. 

ABC

Season two of Home Economics premieres Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 9:30 p.m. on ABC.

