How to Get Rihanna, Gigi Hadid & Billie Eilish's Met Gala Beauty Looks

Although fashion is at the center of the Met Gala, we cannot forget about the artistry that goes into creating the attendees' camera-ready beauty looks. From Rihanna's sultry look from Fenty Beauty to Billie Eilish's old Hollywood glamour from Charlotte Tilbury, the makeup was just as sensational as the outfits last night. While such makeup looks feel as unattainable as a Met Gala invite, we're here to help you recreate three of the best Met beauty looks at home.
Below, we rounded up the products used to achieve Rihanna, Gigi Hadid and Billie Eilish's Met Gala beauty looks, so you can glow just like them!
Rihanna
Makeup Artist: Hector Espinal, Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist
The "Rude Boy" artist was glowing at fashion's biggest night with her beau A$AP Rocky in tow. It's no surprise she used only Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products!
Prep
It's no surprise Rihanna used her all-star Fenty Skin lineup including: The Fenty Skin Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser, Fenty Skin Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum, Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen and Fenty Skin Flash Nap Instant Revival Eye Gel-Cream.
Complexion
To copy the "Rude Boy" singer's flawless complexion, use the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in shade 300, Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer in "I$land Ting" and "Bajan Gyal", Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in "Petal Poppin" and "Cool Berry", Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder in "Butter."
Eyes
For her mesmerizing eyes, use the Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette in "Smoky" and "Cool Neutrals", Fenty Beauty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner in "Cuz I'm Black" and "Big Truffle", Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in "Trophy Wife," + "Ginger Binge," and "Lightning Dust", Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb Triple Drip All Over Diamond Veil Palette and Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara.
Brows
Rihanna's brows are always on fleek! To craft the perfect arch, Hector used the Fenty Beauty Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler in "Light Brown" and "Medium Brown
Lips
For her pout, Hector used the Fenty Beauty Pro Kiss'r Lip-Loving Scrubstick and Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in "Underdawg."
Billie Eilish
Makeup Artist: Robert Rumsey
"The inspiration behind Billie's makeup look was old Hollywood glamour meets rockstar, We paired a rich, smoldering smoky eye and a nude lip with an illuminating highlighter for the ultimate Hollywood glass-like glow," Robert Rumsey explained of Billie's look.
Complexion
To give Billie a flawless start for her magical makeup look that would follow, Robert used Charlotte Tilbury's Light Wonder Foundation, Magic Away Liquid Concealer and Charlotte's Genius Magic Powder
Cheek
For the "Happier Than Ever" artist's perfect flush, use the Super Nudes Nudegasm Face Palette and the Cheek to Chic blush in Pillow Talk.
Eyes
To make her eyes really pop, the Luxury Palette in The Sophisticate and Golden Goddess, Rock ‘N' Kohl in Bedroom Black, Full Fat Lashes Mascara in Glossy Black were used.
Brows
For Billie's natural-looking brows, Robert used our two favorite brow products: Charlotte Tilbury's Brow Cheat in Natural Brown and Brow Fix.
Lips
To finish her look, Billie's pout was achieved with Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat in Iconic Nude and the Super Nudes K.I.S.S.I.N.G lipstick in Runway Royalty.
Gigi Hadid
Makeup Artist: Erin Parsons
I think we can all agree the supermodel's makeup was the definition of show-stopping last night. Although she was definitely born with it, a majority of her look was created with Maybelline products.
Complexion
To make Gigi's skin the ultimate canvas, Erin used the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer and Maybelline New York's Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder.
Cheeks & Contour
To create Gigi's snatched look, Erin utilized Westman Atelier's Face Trace Cream Contour Stick. She topped off the cheeks with the iconic Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand for some glow, plus Nars blush in shade Orgasm and Charlotte Tilbury Film Star Bronze & Glow palette in Light & Medium.
Eyes & Brows
There's no denying Gigi's eye look stole the show. To achieve it, Erin used MAC's Supermodel Lashes style #76, Maybelline's Falsies Lash Lift Mascara, Maybelline's Eyestudio Hyper Easy Eyeliner, Maybelline's Tattoo Studio Eyeliner Pencil in Deep Onyx. For brows, she used the Nars Brow Perfector in shade Calimyrna.
Lips
To get the supermodel's pout, line your lips with Maybelline New York's Makeup Color Sensational Shaping Lip Liner and top them off with the Maybelline Color Sensational Shine Compulsion Lipstick Makeup in Baddest Beige.
