How Jennifer Lopez Is Helping Shine a Light on Latina Entrepreneurs Ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Take Their Love to Venice Film Fest

Jenny headed back to the Block to do some good.



On Sunday, Sept. 12, fresh from her Venice getaway, Jennifer Lopez attended an intimate discussion in her native borough of the Bronx, N.Y. The event, which highlighted the new mission-driven platform, Limitless Labs—was held at the Lit Bar, a Latina-owned bookstore not far from where Jennifer grew up. The discussion also featured Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, U.S. Small Business Administration administrator Isabel Guzman, and a group of Latina business owners in the Bronx.



J.Lo's other half, Ben Affleck, was in attendance and also spent time with the entrepreneurs. He was even reported to have purchased an armful of books from the local bookstore.



As part of the discussion, the musician announced that she is partnering with Goldman Sachs' 10,000 Small Businesses program to "elevate and support Latina entrepreneurs," aimed to recruit more business owners to 10,000 small businesses nationally, with a focus on those based in the Bronx. The exciting announcement comes just days before the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month.