How Jennifer Lopez Is Helping Shine a Light on Latina Entrepreneurs Ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month

Ahead of the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, Jennifer Lopez announced a new partnership called Limitless Labs that will support and empower Latina entrepreneurs and business owners.

Jenny headed back to the Block to do some good.
 
On Sunday, Sept. 12, fresh from her Venice getaway, Jennifer Lopez attended an intimate discussion in her native borough of the Bronx, N.Y. The event, which highlighted the new mission-driven platform, Limitless Labs—was held at the Lit Bar, a Latina-owned bookstore not far from where Jennifer grew up. The discussion also featured Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, U.S. Small Business Administration administrator Isabel Guzman, and a group of Latina business owners in the Bronx. 
 
J.Lo's other half, Ben Affleck, was in attendance and also spent time with the entrepreneurs. He was even reported to have purchased an armful of books from the local bookstore.
 
As part of the discussion, the musician announced that she is partnering with Goldman Sachs' 10,000 Small Businesses program to "elevate and support Latina entrepreneurs," aimed to recruit more business owners to 10,000 small businesses nationally, with a focus on those based in the Bronx. The exciting announcement comes just days before the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

"Back home in the Bronx!" Jennifer wrote on Sept. 13, alongside photos from the festivities on Instagram. "Thank you to all the incredible Latina entrepreneurs for sharing your stories and letting me share mine with you yesterday! You inspired me more than you will ever know. Remember, we we're not asking for a seat at the table…we're the CEOs at the table!"

The event's release also highlighted that the program will provide greater access to the 10,000 Small Businesses' curriculum, along with brand and marketing support.
 
This new partnership is the first for Jennifer under the upcoming Limitless Labs philanthropy effort, with more details to come.

