Teen Mom's Leah Messer Introduces New Boyfriend to Her Kids Amid "Surprise" Romance

Leah Messer is ready for a second chance at love!

Over the weekend, the Teen Mom 2 star got fans speculating that she could be dating someone new after she posted a PDA photo with a mystery man. Now, E! News can confirm the mother of three is off the market.

"Leah and Jaylan Mobley have been dating for a few months now," a source shared with E! News. "He recently met Leah's girls and they get along great. Leah is very happy and the relationship has been a great surprise."

The MTV star's rep also confirmed the romance with E! News and added, "Leah is excited about becoming exclusive with Jaylan, and they both are enjoying their time with each other. While she has been nervous in the past about introducing someone new to the girls, the meeting went really well."

During a recent photo shoot, fans got to see their chemistry firsthand when they posed for pictures in West Virginia.