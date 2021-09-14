Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Saturday Night Live Star Norm Macdonald Dead at 61 After Private Cancer Battle

Norm MacDonald, who starred on Saturday Night Live in the '90s, has passed away at the age of 61 following a private battle with cancer.

The comedy world has lost a star.

According to Deadline, Norm Macdonald died on Sept. 14 at the age of 61. The Saturday Night Live alum's management firm Brillstein Entertainment confirmed news of his passing to the outlet, and his producing partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra revealed Macdonald had been privately battling cancer for nearly a decade. 

"He was most proud of his comedy," Hoekstra told Deadline. "He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.' He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly."

Macdonald was set to appear in the upcoming New York Comedy Festival in November.

Macdonald was a cast member on SNL from 1993 to 1998 and served as an anchor on the popular segment "Weekend Update."

This story is developing…

