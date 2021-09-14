Why Snooki & JWoww Are the Perfect Matchmakers for Jersey Shore Co-Star Vinny

Looking for love with a little help from his friends!
Vinny Guadagnino is calling in his Jersey Shore besties to help him find a forever love during his reality dating competition series Double Shot at Love with BFF Pauly D. "When I'm in a room with all the Jersey Shore cast, you look around the table, everyone has their significant other," Vinny exclusively explained during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 14.
So, it was time to get down to business and bring in Family Vacation roomies Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi in season three.
"Jenni and Nicole are not shy," Vinny said with a laugh. "They will grill you. They'll get you drunk. I want to see what these women look like when they're sloppy. I don't just want to see them when they're in their Sunday best. I like when Nicole and them come because it really brings out who they really are."
Co-host Pauly joked that he was "a little nervous" for Snooki and JWoww to arrive.
"We were like, 'Uh oh, is this going to be bad or a good thing?'" he quipped. "But ultimately it's always a good thing because they always have this guy's best interests at heart. Just their ways aren't too traditional."
And, the pressure is on for Vinny to find the perfect woman since he's the only single Jersey Shore star left. Even Pauly has settled down with girlfriend Nikki Hall, whom he met during season one of Double Shot.
"We kind of went through it all," Pauly reflected on his success story. "The first time we met, it was a lot of pressure. I was dating a lot of women on that show at that exact same time, and that was a lot for me. I'm not really that type of guy. It was like, no pressure this time."
Nikki added, "I think there was no doubt that we had a connection from the start. As much as Pauly didn't pick me in the end on season one, I don't mind how it played out. Vinny ended up picking someone but they didn't work out."
Watch the full interview above to hear more about how Vinny plans on finding "the one" for him!
Double Shot at Love returns Thursday, Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. on MTV.