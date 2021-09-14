Why Snooki & JWoww Are the Perfect Matchmakers for Jersey Shore Co-Star Vinny

Watch : Vinny Guadagnino & Pauly D Back for Another "Double Shot at Love"

Looking for love with a little help from his friends!

Vinny Guadagnino is calling in his Jersey Shore besties to help him find a forever love during his reality dating competition series Double Shot at Love with BFF Pauly D. "When I'm in a room with all the Jersey Shore cast, you look around the table, everyone has their significant other," Vinny exclusively explained during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 14.

So, it was time to get down to business and bring in Family Vacation roomies Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi in season three.

"Jenni and Nicole are not shy," Vinny said with a laugh. "They will grill you. They'll get you drunk. I want to see what these women look like when they're sloppy. I don't just want to see them when they're in their Sunday best. I like when Nicole and them come because it really brings out who they really are."