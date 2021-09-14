Rihanna Dares to Bare in Ultra-Sheer Met Gala After-Party Look With A$AP Rocky

Watch : Rihanna & A$AP Rocky and Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello at Met Gala

Forget love. After the Met Gala, fans had Rihanna on the brain—and for good reason.

The singer closed down the 2021 Met Gala red carpet as the final star to arrive, and consensus was that the star was well worth the wait. Alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky, she rocked a larger-than-life wrap coatdress and beanie hat by Balenciaga while dripping in more than 200 carats worth of Bulgari and Thelma West diamonds. As for the rapper, he showed up wrapped in a quilt by ERL with a tuxedo underneath.

After the star-studded event came to a close, it was time for RiRi's very own after-party at Davide. But first, an outfit change. The pair was snapped in standout looks for the late-night festivities, Rihanna in an ultra-sexy sheer floor-length skirt paired with a simple black shirt, a significant sprinkling of jewels and a beaded headscarf.

As for her other half, A$AP Rocky's furry crossbody bag was the focal point of the outfit.