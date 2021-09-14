Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos
Tarek El Moussa Just Revealed His Lavish Wedding to Heather Rae Young Is Way "Over Budget"

There's no price tag for happiness. Or is there? 

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa exclusively detailed his upcoming wedding plans (and honeymoon dream destination!) with fiancée Heather Rae Young during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 14. After an "epic" joint bachelor and bachelorette party alongside his Selling Sunset bride-to-be, Tarek confirmed that he's tying the knot in October

"We are on the goal line," the Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa host explained.

As for their honeymoon? "It's going to be so much fun. We're going to the Maldives and that's going to be incredible," Tarek continued. "We got a house on slits on the water for 10 days and then we fly to Dubai. We spend a few days in Dubai and then fly home." 

Even though the couple are "over-budget" for their big day (he admits Heather's taste is "more expensive than any female I've ever met"), Tarek is totally in awe of his fiancée. "Heather's been a rock star. I don't know how she's juggling everything," he gushed. "She's juggling the wedding, filming, the kids, planning the party, planning the wedding, planning the honeymoon."

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young: Romance Rewind

And, Tarek's two children with ex-wife Christina Haak are more than thrilled about his upcoming nuptials.

"Heather and I wanted the kids to be really involved with the wedding," Tarek hinted. "Brayden got to pick his own tuxedo with a shark liner, so there's little sharks inside of his suit. Taylor got to design the perfect dress. She's so excited." 

Tarek, Heather and Christina have also solidified their co-parenting dynamic.

"We're not hanging out on Sunday barbeques," he clarified. "We co-parent, we have kids together. We sit together at the school events and the soccer games. Everything, honestly, is about the kids and that's really the only option." 

Watch the full interview above to hear more about Tarek and Heather's love story, plus how fans can see them remodel their new home together!

Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa returns for season three on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. on HGTV. Stream on Discovery+. 

