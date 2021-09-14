Tarek El Moussa Just Revealed His Lavish Wedding to Heather Rae Young Is Way "Over Budget"

Watch : Tarek El Moussa Spills LAVISH Upcoming Honeymoon Plans

There's no price tag for happiness. Or is there?

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa exclusively detailed his upcoming wedding plans (and honeymoon dream destination!) with fiancée Heather Rae Young during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 14. After an "epic" joint bachelor and bachelorette party alongside his Selling Sunset bride-to-be, Tarek confirmed that he's tying the knot in October.

"We are on the goal line," the Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa host explained.

As for their honeymoon? "It's going to be so much fun. We're going to the Maldives and that's going to be incredible," Tarek continued. "We got a house on slits on the water for 10 days and then we fly to Dubai. We spend a few days in Dubai and then fly home."

Even though the couple are "over-budget" for their big day (he admits Heather's taste is "more expensive than any female I've ever met"), Tarek is totally in awe of his fiancée. "Heather's been a rock star. I don't know how she's juggling everything," he gushed. "She's juggling the wedding, filming, the kids, planning the party, planning the wedding, planning the honeymoon."