Wear Emmy-Inspired Looks With These Picks From Fashion Expert Melissa Chataigne

Our favorite fashionista shows us how to dress like The Crown, Bridgerton, Pen15, and Emily in Paris.

By Kristine Fellizar Sep 15, 2021 3:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Melissa Chataigne Emmy-Inspired FashionMelissa Chataigne

Some shows have such a great fashion, we can't help but wonder why our closets aren't as cool. If you're feeling the same, we've got you covered. With the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards being just a few days away, style expert Melissa Chataigne gave us some style inspo for how how to dress like some of your  Emmy nominated shows.

If you adored the Regency-era style of Bridgerton, Pen15's throwback styles from the early 2000s, all the regal looks from The Crown, or every single chic outfit in Emily in Paris, you'll definitely want to check out Melissa's finds. She put together some fabulous outfits with picks from H&M, Macy's, Nordstrom, and more. 

Melissa will be styling clients for the Emmys Red Carpet this weekend. So be sure to follow her on Instagram for all kinds of behind-the-scenes fun. With that said, check out these Emmy-inspired looks.

Bridgerton Style Guide: Everything You Need to Rock the Latest Regencycore Trend

Look 1: The Crown

Melissa Chataigne

Warm & Wonderful x Rowing Blazers Women's Sheep Sweater

Look super cute in Warm & Wonderful's iconic sheep sweater. Although the design has been copied many times, this is the original design that became popular due to Princess Diana

$295
Rowing Blazers

H&M Oversized Jacket

Wear this oversized, double-breasted jacket over the sheep sweater when it gets cold, or drape it over your shoulders for a chic look. 

$50
H&M

H&M Denim Shorts

These dark denim shorts from H&M go perfectly with the blazer and sweater. Plus, they're pretty affordable. 

$25
H&M

Gabrielle Hat by Janessa Leone

To top off the outfit, Melissa picked this classic bolero shaped hat from Janessa Leone. This hat was made for royalty. 

$237
Janessa Leone

Zara Animal Embossed Mini Bowling Bag

This mini bowling bag from Zara gives a nice little edge to the look. It's animal embossed and comes in multiple colors, if you're looking to shake it up a bit. 

$29
Zara

Look #2: Bridgerton

Melissa Chataigne

H&M Ruffle-detail Dress

Channel your inner Daphne Bridgerton in this blue ruffle-detail dress from H&M. Who knows? You may find yourself your own Simon Basset. 

$60
H&M

H&M Denim Jacket

Melissa suggests pairing the blue ruffle dress above with this thick cotton denim jacket from H&M

$35
H&M

Dr. Scholl's Local Platform Boot

Finish your Bridgerton-inspired look off with these white platform boots from Dr. Scholl's. Best part it, they're on sale right now. 

$100
$80
Dr. Scholl's

Look #3: PEN15

Melissa Chataigne

INC International Concepts Petite Rib Trim Halter

For fans of the hilarious PEN15, Melissa suggests starting your look with this pastel blue halter from INC International Concepts

$39
Macy's

Guess Zuma Drawstring Cargo Pants

Your early 2000s style may have been awkward, but you'll be looking oh-so stylish in these comfy cargo pants from Guess

$98
Macy's

Zara Animal Print Mini City Bag

This adorable mini bag from Zara has an animal print exterior and removable shoulder strap. It can be used as both a handbag or a crossbody.  

$29
Zara

Zara Vinyl Strappy Sandals

Finish off your PEN15-inspired look with these Vinyl Strappy Sandals from Zara

$60
Zara

Look #4: Emily in Paris

Melissa Chataigne

ASOS Bardot Off Shoulder Pencil Dress

Emily in Paris has some of the best fashion. This off shoulder pencil dress from ASOS is simple, stylish, and very affordable. Right now, you can get this for 80% off! 

$153
$28
ASOS

RED(V) Velvet Fascinator

Every cute dress needs a good accessory to match. Melissa picked out this black velvet fascinator as part of the Emily in Paris look.

$225
Farfetch

Nordstrom Jewel Clasp Minaudière

This jewel clasp clutch from Nordstrom is perfect for carrying all your essentials for a night out on the town. 

$99
$60
Nordstrom

Summer Sandals

Complete your Emily in Paris outfit with these open toe summer sandals. It features a chunky heel and pearls for a sophisticated touch. 

$63
ShoppeApparel

If you're interested in seeing more style tips from Melissa, check out these celeb-inspired trends with size-inclusive picks

