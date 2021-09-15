Wear Emmy-Inspired Looks With These Picks From Fashion Expert Melissa Chataigne

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Some shows have such a great fashion, we can't help but wonder why our closets aren't as cool. If you're feeling the same, we've got you covered. With the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards being just a few days away, style expert Melissa Chataigne gave us some style inspo for how how to dress like some of your Emmy nominated shows.
If you adored the Regency-era style of Bridgerton, Pen15's throwback styles from the early 2000s, all the regal looks from The Crown, or every single chic outfit in Emily in Paris, you'll definitely want to check out Melissa's finds. She put together some fabulous outfits with picks from H&M, Macy's, Nordstrom, and more.
Melissa will be styling clients for the Emmys Red Carpet this weekend. So be sure to follow her on Instagram for all kinds of behind-the-scenes fun. With that said, check out these Emmy-inspired looks.
Look 1: The Crown
Warm & Wonderful x Rowing Blazers Women's Sheep Sweater
Look super cute in Warm & Wonderful's iconic sheep sweater. Although the design has been copied many times, this is the original design that became popular due to Princess Diana.
H&M Oversized Jacket
Wear this oversized, double-breasted jacket over the sheep sweater when it gets cold, or drape it over your shoulders for a chic look.
H&M Denim Shorts
These dark denim shorts from H&M go perfectly with the blazer and sweater. Plus, they're pretty affordable.
Gabrielle Hat by Janessa Leone
To top off the outfit, Melissa picked this classic bolero shaped hat from Janessa Leone. This hat was made for royalty.
Zara Animal Embossed Mini Bowling Bag
This mini bowling bag from Zara gives a nice little edge to the look. It's animal embossed and comes in multiple colors, if you're looking to shake it up a bit.
Look #2: Bridgerton
H&M Ruffle-detail Dress
Channel your inner Daphne Bridgerton in this blue ruffle-detail dress from H&M. Who knows? You may find yourself your own Simon Basset.
H&M Denim Jacket
Melissa suggests pairing the blue ruffle dress above with this thick cotton denim jacket from H&M.
Dr. Scholl's Local Platform Boot
Finish your Bridgerton-inspired look off with these white platform boots from Dr. Scholl's. Best part it, they're on sale right now.
Look #3: PEN15
INC International Concepts Petite Rib Trim Halter
For fans of the hilarious PEN15, Melissa suggests starting your look with this pastel blue halter from INC International Concepts.
Guess Zuma Drawstring Cargo Pants
Your early 2000s style may have been awkward, but you'll be looking oh-so stylish in these comfy cargo pants from Guess.
Zara Vinyl Strappy Sandals
Finish off your PEN15-inspired look with these Vinyl Strappy Sandals from Zara.
Look #4: Emily in Paris
ASOS Bardot Off Shoulder Pencil Dress
Emily in Paris has some of the best fashion. This off shoulder pencil dress from ASOS is simple, stylish, and very affordable. Right now, you can get this for 80% off!
RED(V) Velvet Fascinator
Every cute dress needs a good accessory to match. Melissa picked out this black velvet fascinator as part of the Emily in Paris look.
Nordstrom Jewel Clasp Minaudière
This jewel clasp clutch from Nordstrom is perfect for carrying all your essentials for a night out on the town.
Summer Sandals
Complete your Emily in Paris outfit with these open toe summer sandals. It features a chunky heel and pearls for a sophisticated touch.
