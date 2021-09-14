The Future of Only Murders in the Building Revealed

Watch : Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

Sounds like Tim Kono's not going to be the only dead guy at the Arconia for long.

Hulu has renewed smash hit Only Murders in the Building for a second season, promising more murders in the building and more of odd trio Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. Plus, we may already know a bit about what that second season may look like, thanks to what happened in last week's episode. (No, it's not about Sting.)

In episode four, Charles, Oliver and Mabel had a meeting with famous podcast host Cinda Canning (Tina Fey), who advised them on what to do about their hunch that Sting might have killed Tim Kono. Then, at the end of the episode, the show flashed forward a few months to Cinda recording a new podcast called Only Murderers In the Building, all about Charles, Oliver and Mabel.