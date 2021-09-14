Diane Kruger Debuts Must-See Engagement Ring From Norman Reedus at 2021 Met Gala

The biggest fashion statements sometimes come in the smallest jewelry packages.
During the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13, Diane Kruger turned heads for her fabulous red carpet outfit from Prabal Gurung. While many fashion lovers were fixed on the actress' light-green neon dress or pink Jimmy Choo heels, others went straight to the shimmering, sparkling bauble on her hand.
This wasn't just some jewelry worn strictly for the star-studded event: It was the engagement ring she received from Norman Reedus after a proposal earlier this summer. Based on photos, the bling on that special finger is a large square-cut diamond. She appeared to pair it with another sparkling wraparound ring.
According to an insider, Diane and Norman previously got engaged "very privately" in Atlanta. They are now spending most of their time on the East Coast as they remain "very excited to solidify their relationship."
The Met Gala was a special evening for Diane, who helped kick off the Costume Institute's 75th anniversary with their new exhibit titled "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."
For Diane's evening out, celebrity makeup artist Misha Shahzada gave her eyes a pop of color to match her pink heels. Celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano helped ensure Diane's hair endured a long outdoor red carpet as cameras flashed.
"Thank you @voguemagazine @prabalgurung @jimmychoo @tasaki_intl @misha212 @daniellepriano for a beautiful evening at the MET," Diane shared on Instagram. "It felt like a dream."
Lucky for the actress, the 2022 Met Gala has already been scheduled for May 2. Part two "will explore the development of American fashion by presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces."
Can we count on Diane and Norman's attendance? Will they be married by then? Stay tuned!