Get the First Look at the Ultimate Real Housewives History Book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé

School is in session!
Grab your pencils and sit down for the ultimate Real Housewives history lesson, courtesy of author Dave Quinn. The only textbook you'll be needing this September is Quinn's Not All Diamonds and Rosé, recounting the oral history behind the famed Bravo reality TV franchise that has captured table flips, cheating scandals and of course, everyone's favorite Housewife catchphrases.
E! News can exclusively reveal your first look at the book cover, featuring a peach, a diamond, an orange and an apple, nods to RHOA, RHOBH, RHOC and RHONYC respectively.
"I like to think of Not All Diamonds and Rosé as the ultimate reunion," Andy Cohen tells E! News exclusively. "I know readers will be surprised, entertained and even shocked at what's in store."
"As a dedicated viewer of Housewives since day one, it was such a thrill to walk through 15 years of history with the Housewives, producers, executives and guest stars who helped make this franchise into the cultural phenomenon it is today," author Quinn also exclusively shared.
Quinn added, "Not All Diamonds is packed full of delicious drama, tantalizing tea and surprising secrets that is going to leave fans gagged. Get ready to see this franchise like you've never seen it before!"
Not All Diamonds and Rosé by Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn's Not All Diamonds and Rosé is the definitive oral history of the hit Real Housewives TV franchise, from its unlikely start in the gated communities of Orange County to the pop culture behemoth it has become.
The unprecedented access to the hit reality TV franchise arrives just in time for an explosive The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills tell all and the shocking season two return of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
Quinn pulls back the curtain to reveal all the not so rosé-y details in this definitive history of how the RH empire grew from "its unlikely start in the gated communities of Orange County to the pop culture behemoth it has become—spanning eight cities, hundreds of cast members and millions of fans," per the book's publisher.
Readers will discover what it's really like to be a Real Housewife as the stars tell all.
"Nearly all the wives, producers and network executives, as well as Cohen himself, are on the record, unfiltered and unvarnished about what it really takes to have a tagline," the official description continued. "This is your VIP pass to the lives behind the glam squads, testimonials and tabloid feuds."
Not All Diamonds and Rosé is published by Andy Cohen Books and will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 19. Pre-order your copy today wherever books are sold.
