Get the First Look at the Ultimate Real Housewives History Book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé

Watch : "Real Housewives" Stars Send Encouragement During Quarantine

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

School is in session!

Grab your pencils and sit down for the ultimate Real Housewives history lesson, courtesy of author Dave Quinn. The only textbook you'll be needing this September is Quinn's Not All Diamonds and Rosé, recounting the oral history behind the famed Bravo reality TV franchise that has captured table flips, cheating scandals and of course, everyone's favorite Housewife catchphrases.

E! News can exclusively reveal your first look at the book cover, featuring a peach, a diamond, an orange and an apple, nods to RHOA, RHOBH, RHOC and RHONYC respectively.

"I like to think of Not All Diamonds and Rosé as the ultimate reunion," Andy Cohen tells E! News exclusively. "I know readers will be surprised, entertained and even shocked at what's in store."

"As a dedicated viewer of Housewives since day one, it was such a thrill to walk through 15 years of history with the Housewives, producers, executives and guest stars who helped make this franchise into the cultural phenomenon it is today," author Quinn also exclusively shared.