Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Check Out the Hopeful New Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Poster

A new day is dawning with Grey's Anatomy's season 18 key art, exclusive to E! News. The show returns Thursday, Sept 30 on ABC.

By Lauren Piester Sep 14, 2021 4:00 PMTags
TVGrey's AnatomyExclusivesEllen PompeoCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

Things are looking up in season 18 of Grey's Anatomy

That's both metaphorical and literal, as Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) has her eyes on the sky in the show's new poster, exclusive to E! News, which you can see below. She's also no longer alone on the poster, as she has been in the past few years. She's joined by both Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Richard (James Pickens Jr.), the only other characters who were there with Meredith on day one. 

The new tagline is "A new tomorrow, today," which sounds like a hopeful new start for a bunch of doctors who spent all of last season dealing with COVID-19 and a devastating murder. It also sounds like the slogan for some sort of motivational cult, but we'll take it either way. 

At the end of season 17, Meredith had recovered from her long bout with COVID and started a new career educating the new interns. She also stopped hanging out with her dead friends and family members, which had simply become depressing, despite how much we like to see Patrick Dempsey's face. 

photos
Grey's Anatomy's Departed Doctors: Where Are They Now?

While Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Winston (Anthony Hill) got married, Jo (Camilla Luddington) got custody of the baby she'd been taking care of and moved into Jackson's condo. Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Link (Chris Carmack) broke up because she didn't want more kids and he did, and Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy (Kim Raver) got re-engaged. 

 

ABC

We're definitely still out here mourning the death of DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) and hoping Jackson (Jesse Williams) and April (Sarah Drew) are reconciling while they save lives in Boston, but the show must go on and we simply can't wait.

Season 18 of Grey's Anatomy premieres Thursday, Sept. 30 on ABC.

Trending Stories

1

Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee & More Olympians Go for the Gold at Met Gala

2

Steph and Ayesha Curry Light Up the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

3

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian & More Couples on Met Gala Date Night

4
Exclusive

Did Kanye West Attend Met Gala With Kim Kardashian? Here's the Truth

5

Kim Kardashian's Faceless 2021 Met Gala Look Will Shock You

Latest News

See Diane Kruger Debut Her Engagement Ring at the 2021 Met Gala

The Tragic Truth About Amy Winehouse's Last Days

Meghan McCain Accuses Nicki Minaj of Spreading "Vaccine Hesitancy"

See the Hopeful Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Poster

Breaking Down the Unbelievable Details Behind the 2021 Met Gala Looks

Exclusive

See Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly's Sultry Met Gala After Party Looks

Exclusive

Inside Alicia Keys' Met Gala Star-Studded Met Gala After-Party